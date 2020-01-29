As of Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed five cases of novel (new) coronavirus in the United States.

The CDC is closely monitoring the outbreak of the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in more than one thousand confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City.

In light of the recent outbreaks across the globe, the Ohio Department of Health has released the following information:

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. The illness likely came from an animal because the first cases were linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak. However, more information is needed to figure out the possible role that animals play in transmission of the virus.

“Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people,” the release states. “Experts are still learning about the range of illness from novel coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from milk illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization.”

Thus far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.

Currently, there are no vaccines available to prevent novel coronavirus infections or medications specifically approved for the virus.

Most infected people will recover on their own, according to ODH, by drinking plenty of fluids, resting and taking pain and fever medications. However, more severe cases develop into pneumonia and require medical care or hospitalization.

Symptoms include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Reports indicate that may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

“Currently, the risk to the general public is low,” the release states, noting there are a small number of individual cases in the U.S. “To minimize the risk of spread, health officials are working with healthcare providers to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases.”

While no additional precautions had been recommended for the general public as of Tuesday, ODH recommends people can take the following steps to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold, which will also help prevent coronavirus:

• Wash hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.

• Cover the mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

“This is a serious public health threat. The fact that this virus has caused severe illness and sustained person-to-person spread in China is concerning, but it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time,” the CDC website states. “The risk to individuals is dependent on exposure.”

Those who have traveled to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China or any other areas of the world with confirmed cases are encouraged to avoid contact with others and immediately seek medical attention if they begin experiencing symptoms.

“Before you go to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms,” the release states.

The health department release advises anyone planning to travel to avoid all nonessential travel to China and to check the CDC Traveler’s Health page for up-to-date information.

The CDC is reportedly conducting entry screening of travelers and providing educational material for travelers arriving in the United States from China at 20 U.S. airports with quarantine stations.

The CDC updates its website daily with information regarding the coronavirus outbreak. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html.