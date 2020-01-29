PHOTO PROVIDED

Fostoria Elementary School students in Lisa Davoli’s class observe their windsocks Tuesday on the new school playground. Students made the windsocks and took them outside to measure the wind. They watched the direction in which the socks moved and how high they reached. They discovered that under the awning there was a slight wind coming from the west; in the courtyard, there was a slight wind coming from the west; beside the wall, the wind was blocked; and out on the basketball court — with no wind block — there was much more movement.