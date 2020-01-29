TIFFIN — Each spring, the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. burst into color in a beautiful display of floral fireworks.

The cherry blossoms commemorate the gift of approximately 3,000 cherry trees from the Mayor of Tokyo to the United States in 1912.

To celebrate this friendship and peacemaking, The Peace Groups will host “Dining in Cherry Blossom Park” on March 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Chandelier Community Event Center in Tiffin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with entertainment following.

Proceeds of this event will benefit three peace groups: Nonviolent Tiffin, Project Peace and Pax Christi.

The goal of these organizations is to reduce violence throughout the world and to create a culture of respectful relationships within the Tiffin community.

These peace groups raise awareness of social justice issues, teach nonviolence at area public schools, present nonviolence training workshops, sponsor a Peace Club for middle school students and connect with at-risk populations by sponsoring community events for them.

“We live in a world increasingly marked by hatred, brutality and violent conflict,” said Sister Paulette Schroeder, co-coordinator of the event with Father Murd, Brian and Trish Haley and Sister Jackie Doepker.

Sister Paulette witnessed oppression and violence firsthand when she was a member of the Christian Peacemaker Team in Hebron, Palestine, living in a war zone for three years.

When she returned to Tiffin, Sister continued to work for Palestinian liberation and justice for a safe future for children and adults through Project Peace.

“I want to help change the violent culture that we live in and make it more peaceful. Each person deserves equal human rights and has the potential to inspire the best of everyone and bring about healing.”

Father Murd also commented with hope about the event: “We hope the community comes together to celebrate peace and support our mission of nonviolence.”

Ticket sales will be Feb. 1 to March 14 and can be purchased at Rodgers Flowers, Ace Hardware, Simply Susan’s or Napoli Pizza. Tickets are $35 per person or $250 per table of eight.

For questions or to order tickets, call Sister Paulette at 567-230-0220.