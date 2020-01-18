A self-reported violation of Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regulations by Sunny Farms Landfill that took place in December has been abated, according to a letter from an EPA representative dated Friday.

The notice from EPA environmental specialist Tyler Madeker sent Friday to Sunny Farms General Manager Dave Seegert was in regard to the landfill taking in 7,602 tons of waste on Dec. 4. The landfill is authorized to accept up to 7,500 tons per day.

Brian Ezyk, vice president of landfills for Sunny Farms owner Tunnel Hill Partners, reported the violation in a voice mail on Dec. 10 and followed up with a letter of explanation on the next day to John Pasquarette, unit manager of the Division of Materials and Waste Management in the EPA’s Northwest District office in Bowling Green.

Ezyk’s letter noted that a spreadsheet for estimated rail car weights was inadvertently circulated to the operations on Dec. 4, and the estimated weights were less than the actual weights recorded by the rail scale.

Ezyk’s letter said the landfill has since ceased circulating the tally sheet with estimated weights to avoid similar problems.

The letter from the EPA’s Madeker dated Friday warned the abatement of the violation does not preclude Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson from seeking penalties, depending on factors that include Sunny Farms’ future compliance with EPA regulations.

Since October, the landfill gained its operating licenses for 2019 and 2020 only after having endured the threat of nonrenewal due to foul smells coming from the facility and numerous EPA violations.

Since then, the landfill has sunk millions of dollars into necessary improvements. It received its 2019 license only after striking a consent agreement with the EPA.