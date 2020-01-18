It was bound to happen — winter.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today as a strong low-pressure system moves across the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing with it accumulating snow, mixed precipitation, rain, and gusty winds, the National Weather Service reported Friday night.

The mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze, NWS reports.

Winds are forecast to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

Snow began moving into the area early Friday night.

The heaviest snow was forecast to will Friday night before becoming mixed with and changing over to freezing rain and sleet this morning.

The freezing rain and sleet if forecast to last one to three hours before it transitions to all rain, NWS reports. Temperatures are forecast to warm to around 40 degrees this afternoon/evening.

An Arctic air mass will move into the Great Lakes region late tonight through Tuesday which will develop lake-effect snow for the primary and secondary snowbelts, NWS reports.

In addition, a gale warning has been issued for Lake Erie this weekend where 35 to 40 knot gales with gusts up to 50 knots are likely.