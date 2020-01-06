By JIM MAURER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Sixteen people died in traffic accidents in Hancock County during 2019, a sharp increase from the last two years, according to information from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 16 fatalities were the result of 11 different accidents.

That figure compares to 10 fatalities in 2018 and only four in 2017.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Kinsinger said contributing factors to the fatal accidents were drivers who failed to yield, maintain reasonable control or allow an assured clear distance ahead.

“Distracted driving continues to be a concern of Hancock County deputies,” Kinsinger said. Examples of distracted driving included talking or texting on a phone, eating and drinking, and adjusting a stereo or navigation system.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in any of the accidents, although drugs were suspected in one. Three drivers and three passengers weren’t wearing seat belts.

Kinsinger said seven of the accidents occurred during daytime hours and four at night. Eight occurred during a weekday and three during a weekend. The fatal crashes included one involving a motorcyclist, one a bicyclist and one a pedestrian.

In 2020, the sheriff’s office plans to deploy high visibility enforcement patrols during peak traffic times, he said, and participate in national traffic safety efforts like “Click it or Ticket” (focusing on seat belt violations), “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” (focusing on impaired driving around Labor Day) and the Ride SMART motorcycle safety campaign, according to Kinsinger. The funding for the extra patrols will be provided by the state through a federal grant.

The Findlay Police Department investigated one fatal crash in 2019, which occurred on Sept. 27 when a car struck a bicyclist on North Main Street, said Officer Brian White, of the department’s Crime Prevention Division.

The driver of the car, Kory D. Conley, 36, was eventually charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of bicyclist Kenneth C. Bender, 55, of Findlay. Conley is accused of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs as part of the charge.

“A majority of our crashes occur at intersections involving stop sign or red light violations and are often the result of driver inattention,” White said. He also blamed distracted driving for many accidents.

“The best advice I can give is put the device down and not text and drive,” he said. White said driver inattention also accounts for other types of accidents such as when one car is braking and another runs into the back of it. “Tiffin Avenue, Main Street. and Trenton Avenue are the common places for these types of crashes where cars are stopping to turn into a driveway and traffic is higher.”

Winter time also sees an increase in accidents, he said.

“When the roads are snowy and icy, people need to slow down and allow extra time to get to their destination, as well as extra distance between the car in front of them,” White said.

The police department participates in the “Click it or Ticket,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and “Lights for Lives” (focusing on traffic violations around Thanksgiving).

“We also host a bike rodeo every year in the spring to teach kids about safe cycling,” he said, “as well as our CAMP 911 Program to teach kids about safety through a weeklong safety camp for kindergartners.”

On state and federal highways, State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jared Ulinski said unsafe speed, left of center and failure to yield are the three main causes of accidents in the area. He also believes all three situations are related to distracted driving, he said.

Four of the fatal accidents involved six people not wearing seat belts, Ulinski said.

“Wearing a seat belt is the single most important thing to do to prevent injury (or death),” Ulinski said.

The Interstate 75 widening project in Findlay, which will continue through this year, has not resulted in any fatal or serious injury accidents, he said. Extra state trooper patrols and additional state Department of Transportation signs have helped to keep the area safe for workers and motorists.

Among adjoining counties, Seneca and Wyandot counties also saw increases in fatalities in 2019 from the previous year. Seneca County reported seven in 2019 compared to four in 2018; and Wyandot County recorded seven in 2019 and two in 2018.

Wood County reported 13 fatal traffic accidents, a slight decline from 14 in 2018, according to the state patrol. Putnam County had zero fatal accidents last year compared three in 2018.

Other area counties saw a decline from the previous year:

Allen, seven in 2019, nine in 2018.

Hardin, four in 2019, five in 2018.

Henry, five in 2019, eight in 2018.

Statewide, there was about a 7.8 percent increase in fatal traffic accidents with 1,152 in 2019 compared to 1,068 in 2018.

Maurer: 419-427-8420

jimmaurer@thecourier.com