By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The mission of a fire division is to protect life and property from fire and other emergencies within the community through public education, code management, and incident response.

One of the ways they do that is through inspections.

“Since I took over as chief, we reinstituted our inspection program,” Chief Brian Herbert said, explaining the program had been dormant for about 10 years after the position had been eliminated. “Basically we’re playing catch-up.”

Over the past year, the fire division has completed about 150-175 inspections throughout town, meeting a little resistance.

“We’ve met some resistance, even before we enter a business. People are very hesitant to let us in to do an inspection,” he said. “We’re not doing anything new or anything that any other departments don’t do. It just may seem new to some people because we haven’t done it in a while.”

Annual inspections by the fire division are performed to assess and mitigate potential fire- and life-safety hazards in buildings. According to Herbert, when his crews conduct fire inspections, they look for things such as blocked exits, breached fire walls, updated extinguishers, proper storage and more. Buildings are inspected depending on the type of business operating in the building.

FFD has compiled a list of the most common hazards to help prepare businesses for a fire safety inspection, including interior hazards, electrical hazards, exterior hazards, fire extinguishers, fire sprinkler systems and fire alarm systems. The list, which can be found on the city’s website, includes a check list of questions including “Do you have at least a thirty-six-inch-wide path to all of your exit doors?” “Are utilities shutoffs, fire alarm panels and sprinkler controls clearly labeled?” “Is your business free of electrical overload, extension cords and multi-plug adapters?” “Are all exits free from obstructions including snow and ice?” “Have all fire extinguishers been inspected and tested and tagged annually?”

Herbert said some of the most common violations the department has come across include extinguishers that aren’t serviced, ensuring that things aren’t stored too high up to the ceiling and checking for blocked exists.

If the violations are “egregious” or “a danger to life and health,” the division will address the issue immediately. Otherwise, Herbert said the division typically gives businesses 30 days to make the necessary corrections.

“We haven’t had to fine anyone yet. We’re not looking to go in and shut anybody down,” he assured. “We’re going in and looking for major fire code violations that not only put their businesses at risk but their employees and customers as well.”

Inspections should be completed annually. Due to lack of manpower, Herbert said the department doesn’t have a full-time person completing the work so the on-duty crews are completing as much as possible, limiting the amount of off-duty work they must do in order to complete the inspections.

Inspections help businesses avoid catastrophic events, such as a fire that would cause so much damage the business wouldn’t be able to reopen.

“I think that we’re slowly seeing a resurgence of the downtown. Businesses are coming back knowing that we aren’t going to let properties become dilapidated and drive other businesses away,” Herbert said of the city. “We’re holding people accountable to try to help the city thrive, to try to improve the lifestyles of downtown and area businesses and make it safe for their employees and customers. We want them to know it’s not just something we’re supposed to do but it keep them, their businesses and their employees and customers safe.”

Business owners can download the pamphlet on the city’s website at http://www.fostoriaohio.gov/ under “departments” and “fire department.”

Anyone with questions or businesses who would like to set up an inspection appointment can call the fire division at 419-435-3206.