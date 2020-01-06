M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Fostoria Police and Fire divisions respond to a report of a vehicle striking a parked vehicle on West Tiffin Street near Grant Street Sunday evening. According to witnesses, the truck struck a car that was parked on the road before kitting a tree around 6:40 p.m. The driver was cited for failure to control and one person was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad. Reinhart Auto Body towed the truck from the scene. According to witnesses, this was the second time the car had been hit while parked along the side of the road in the past two weeks. No further information was available at press time Sunday.