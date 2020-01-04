More than the fans in Buffalo are excited about the Bills’ NFL wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

It’s a big deal in a small town like Fostoria when one of its own — in this case Bills safety Micah Hyde — plays on one of sports’ biggest stages, and one of Hyde’s friends is trying to make it even bigger deal today with a watch party at Herbie’s Roadhouse on the premises of Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes.

Fostoria resident Greg Flores, who works with Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation, posted a Facebook message about the watch party taking place today, hoping to see a large addition to a core of 10 to 20 people who this year began gathering at Herbie’s Roadhouse to watch each week’s Bills game.

“I thought, ‘I’m just going to make a post and let’s get more people out there,’” Flores said Friday night. “The core group goes out there every Sunday and watches it; let’s let everybody know that we’re out there and if they just want to stop in, there’s nothing special going on, but we’ll just watch the game in a big group and take some pictures and send them to Micah and say, ‘Hey, look, we’re here supporting you.’ We just want to show him that we’re behind him.”

The clash between the Bills and the Texans, both with 10-6 records, is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m.

Hyde, a former all-Ohio performer and a 2010 Fostoria High School graduate, is in his seventh NFL season. This is his third year with the Bills after spending his first four with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fifth ground out of the University of Iowa.

Flores said he senses Fostoria residents being quite proud of Hyde, whose fourth annual free football camp for youngsters at Memorial Stadium is in the planning stages.

“Everything I hear has been really good because of how Micah is,” Flores said. “He doesn’t forget about Fostoria and there’s so much that he’s done for the high school, stuff that hasn’t even been talked about, behind the scenes. There’s just so much that he does, and it’s not only here, it’s everywhere he’s been, especially this year in Iowa and Buffalo and here. That’s the foundation’s mission and it’s only going to grow.

“Everything I’ve seen on Facebook has been positive. Me, personally, just knowing Micah and people in his family, I think he’s a big creator of that culture, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He just goes there, he does his job, he leads by example and he’s humble. If you’d meet him on the street, you’d never know he’s in the NFL.”