The second intruder of an October home invasion on West Lytle Street has been arrested.

According to a news release from Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno, Jeron Sutton, 28, of Toledo, sent officers with the Toledo Police Department on a vehicle pursuit through the city of Toledo as they attempted to arrest him Thursday. His vehicle eventually became stuck in a residential yard, at which point he took off on foot before officers were able to apprehend him.

“On behalf of my officers of Fostoria, I truly appreciate the professionalism and assistance provided by the Toledo police,” Loreno said in a news release. “They really went out of their way to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

Sutton allegedly broke into 243 W. Lytle St. with Christopher F. Cavaness Jr., 30, of Toledo, on Oct. 19 at around 11:36 p.m. A struggle ensued between a male occupant of the home and Cavaness, who was fatally shot. The male occupant was wounded by a bullet but was later treated and released from ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Cavaness was identified after an autopsy was performed, under the direction of the Seneca County coroner at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who performed a fingerprint search.

Sutton had escaped from the scene; however, was later identified and now apprehended. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

He is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail and will be transported back to Seneca County after an appearance in court.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio BCI, the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Seneca County Community Emergency Response Team and the Seneca County coroner assisted seven Fostoria officers at the scene in October.