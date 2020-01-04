Editor’s note: This is the final story in a three-part series looking back on 2019 throughout the Fostoria area.

Community members, businesses and other local entities ended 2019 with lots of holiday spirit.

Several people came together to spread holiday cheer through gift-giving, donations and family-fun events.

The following is a month-by-month review of the top news headlines in September through December 2019:

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Sunny Farms Landfill announces plans to install 11 new gas extraction wells on the heels of 21 new wells being completed in April.

Sept. 3: Fostoria City Schools students in grades preK through sixth come together on the first day of school in the first year students will all be on one central campus.

Sept. 4: Seneca County Emergency Services Director Ken Majors is recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 30 consecutive years of National EMS Paramedic Certification. Crews with Allen Excavating, Bloomville, demolish a building at 129 W. North St., which was owned by the Geary Family YMCA, in order to create more parking spaces for customers.

Sept. 5: Governor Mike DeWine appoints Chris Widman, executive director of Good Shepherd Home, to the Board of Executives of Long-term Services and Supports (BELTSS). Clouse Construction Corporation, New Riegel, is ranked #1 in the State of Ohio and $28 in the United States for being a Top Pre-Engineered Metal Building in 2018.

Sept. 6: Employees of Atlas Industries of Tiffin and Fremont walk into their respective manufacturing facilities to learn their jobs no longer exist.

Sept. 11: Fostoria leaders band together to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and to honor the nearly 3,000 victims who lost their lives.

Sept. 12: District report cards for the 2018-19 year are released, revealing that Fostoria City Schools received an overall “D.”

Sept. 16: More than 100 people attend a Fostoria City Schools’ Board of Education meeting wearing red in solidarity to support Fostoria teachers as the Fostoria Education Association and the board continue contract negotiations.

Sept. 18: Dunkin’ opens its doors to community members at its North Countyline Street location.

Sept. 19: Street Outlaws visit Callies Performance Products during a meet and greet event on their way to Norwalk for a live show.

Sept. 21: Seneca County Relay for Life hosts its annual event, “All Aboard for a Cure.” Fostoria’s Earl Foust Post 73 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th birthday with a party.

Sept. 24: Financial Design Agency hosts an open house at its new facility on North Countyline Street. Members of the Fostoria Garden Club work closely with Creative Concepts Landscaping, Fostoria, to clean out weeds and other plant material from Sunshine Point at the corner of U.S. 23 and Ohio 199 and give it new life with new shrubbery and flowers.

Sept. 25: A Michigan resident is arrested for threatening to blow up a Tiffin University campus building. A Fostoria man is cited for drunken driving after going left of center in the 5000 block of Fostoria Avenue in Findlay and hitting another vehicle head-on. American Plastics, Tiffin, announces it will be investing $3.5 million and hiring more than 130 workers by the end of the year.

Sept. 26: A Fremont teen dies after being hit by a truck driven by her brother. The United Way of Fostoria kicks off its 2019 campaign with a carnival for all.

Sept. 28: The 18th annual Fostoria Rail Fest takes place with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Sept. 30: The Fostoria Fire Station undergoes phase one of two in small renovations — including the chief’s office, conference room, reception area, fire prevention room, dispatch center, duty office and kitchen — thanks to a two-year $70,000 grant through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation as well as donations from Roppe Corp. and the Miller family.

OCTOBER

Oct. 2: The Philadelphia attorney set on purchasing the Fostoria Plaza backs out, citing extensive and costly repairs.

Oct. 3: The United Way of Fostoria approves a grant to expand the Geary Family YMCA’s Before and After School Kids Club, which provides physical activities, arts and crafts, science experiments and nutrition and cooking projects as well as homework help to area youngsters.

Oct. 5: First Step Healthy Family Resource Center hosts its first annual Fall Ball, replacing the long-running Soul Shine Blues Festival. The Fostoria Fire Division hosts an open house to showcase some of the updates the station has received as well as promote fire safety in honor of National Fire Prevention Week and give youngsters tours of the apparatus. reviveOhio visits Seneca County residents, offering baptisms in a baptismal truck. An Arcadia man is arrested after stealing a vehicle in Findlay with a child inside and driving it to Toledo.

Oct. 9: Fostoria Economic Development Corporation President Renee Smith speaks at the Ohio Economic Development Association’s annual summit, discussing spec buildings and their success in Fostoria. A body is found along the railroad tracks west of Arcadia that appeared to be male and had “been there for some time,” according to officials.

Oct. 12: Sunny Farms Landfill hosts an open house at the facility, inviting people in to discuss the improvements being made as well as get a tour of the landfill.

Oct. 15: ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital unveils its newly renovated Acute Care United on the second floor of the facility.

Oct. 16: Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau and the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation host an open house, inviting the community in to see their new digs at the Fostoria Learning Center. Demolition begins at the former Holmes Elementary School building as part of Fostoria City Schools’ building project.

Oct. 17: The family of a missing Arcadia man identifies the body found near Arcadia as Dallas Critchet, who had been missing since July. Fostoria Fire Division assists in freeing subjects from a grain bin on North Ohio 635.

Oct. 18: Fostoria Redmen football players achieve the team’s 700th victory in Redmen history, a feat few schools have achieved.

Oct. 19: A Toledo man breaks into a West Lytle Street house and is fatally shot by the resident, who is also injured.

Oct. 21: More than 200 people pack the boardroom at Fostoria City Schools Board of Education meeting, wearing red and speaking up in support of the Fostoria Education Association as they continue contract negotiations.

Oct. 24: First responders, along with three tow trucks, spend more than 90 minutes extracting a driver from a truck that rolled over near Bettsville, sending the driver to Toledo via Life Flight. The Review Times and Edward Jones switch buildings.

Oct. 29: H.O.P.E. in Fostoria and Fostoria Junior/Senior High School’s Youth-to-Youth committee join forces to plan several events throughout the week in observance of Red Ribbon Week, including a presentation from a mother who lost her son to drug addiction.

Oct. 31: Marathon CEO Gary Heminger announces plans to retire and spin off the company’s Speedway gas station chain.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 5: Fostoria voters agreed to a measure allowing city administrators to set the retail electric loads located in the city and enter into service agreements to purchase electricity during the general election.

Nov. 6: Fostoria police officers Jennifer Muro and Jerome Arnold are honored for their acts of courage during a July 4 house fire when they saved an elderly female who was inside next to a flame coming from the oven.

Nov. 8: Fostoria Police Division goes digital, switching its radios from analog to digital with the switch of a button.

Nov. 9: Jim McAuliffe is honored as the Seneca County Veteran of the Year by the Seneca County Veterans Service Commission.

Nov. 12: A Fostoria woman sends a message to the Fostoria Police Division thanking Sgt. Kent Reinbolt for going above and beyond the call of duty and helping her mother shovel snow from her driveway. Representatives from the state auditor’s office praise city officials for their efforts to get out of fiscal emergency during a meeting with city council.

Nov. 13: Ogden Newspapers announces plans to purchase the Review Times of Fostoria and The Courier of Findlay from the Findlay Publishing Co.

Nov. 14: The Humane Society of Seneca County reaches out to community members, asking for help in caring for 17 puppies seized during a neglect case as the nonprofit organization spends thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours on them. Fostoria resident Nate Heiser is appointed to the Ottawa-Sandusky-Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District’s Policy Committee. A second attempt to sell the Fostoria Plaza falls through.

Nov. 18: A Fostoria woman dies in a collision in Hancock County.

Nov. 20: Demolition crews knock down the former Riley Elementary School building on Walnut Street as part of Fostoria City Schools’ building project, putting all students grades preK-12 on one campus.

Nov. 21: Representatives from CT consultants share the proposed final draft of a Joint Comprehensive Plan for Seneca County, unveiling objectives and goals in six different categories. Ohio Logistics is awarded a $75,000 grant from the Ohio Rail Development Commission to extend a rail spur to its Jones Road warehouse.

Nov. 22: Great Lakes Community Action Partnership receives a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund to help homeless families in the community secure housing and get back on their feet.

Nov. 23: The Fostoria Kiwanis Club hosts its second annual Bowling Bash at Thibodeau Seneca Lanes to raise funds for two student scholarships for graduating seniors.

Nov. 25: Fostoria City Schools’ Board of Education and the Fostoria Education Association reach a contract agreement after nearly six months of discussion. Fostoria’s BOE recognizes Review Times Staff Writer Morgan Manns for her nomination to the 2019 Ohio School Board Association’s Media Honor Roll. The Fostoria Rotary Club celebrates its 100th anniversary by learning about its history during a meeting, at which local historian Leonard Skonecki shared information from the past century.

Nov. 26: Seneca County Fireman’s Association announces it has reached 81 percent of its projects to “Bring the General Home,” a 1927 International chassis that was the first motorized firefighting truck at the newly formed Bascom Community Fire Department 92 years ago.

Nov. 28: A barn housing animals at African Safari Wildlife Park is destroyed by a fire, killing 10 of the animals.

Nov. 30: A fire is reignited at a garage on U.S. 224 after catching fire a day earlier, resulting in a house explosion, rendering the home a total loss.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: Ogden Newspapers assumes ownership of the Review Times and names Jeremy Speer as publisher.

Dec. 2: Fostoria Fire Division receives its new life-edge kitchen table — created by local artisan Brett Herrig of Perfectly Repurposed — which is inlaid with epoxy embellishments to form the FFD Local 325 fire shield, held up by fire axes and old fire hydrants.

Dec. 4: Tootsie Gillig is crowned the 2019 Snow Queen. Scott Scherf is named managing editor of The Courier.

Dec. 5: Two Tiffin residents are charged with one count each of animal cruelty in connection to an investigation into animal neglect at a puppy mill in Upper Sandusky.

Dec. 7: Fostoria police officers spread holiday cheer during the annual Christmas with a Cop, bringing Christmas presents to eight local underprivileged students and their families. Fostoria rings in the holiday season with several activities, including the annual holiday parade, a Holiday Extrvaganza, the annual Kid’s Christmas Makers Market and the first ever Holiday Sip & Shop.

Dec. 10: A Risingsun man is arrested for stealing packages off of a South Union Street porch.

Dec. 11: Next Generation Relay for Life Team travel to visit cancer patients at American Cancer Society Joseph S. and Jeannette M. Silber Hope Lodge in Cleveland, taking them donations for the lodge as well as decorated gift bags for each patient and caregiver filled with holiday goodies. Sandy Creek Mining Company sponsors two railcams in town, allowing people from all over the world to watch trains drive through Fostoria. Paul Harrison of Fostoria is elected to his fifth three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Sisters in Shelter announces it will actively help people involved in domestic violence situations.

Dec. 12: A Christmas for Every Child serves about 400 area children.

Dec. 13: Jerry Reinhart, food services employee at Fostoria City Schools, surprises students in preschool and kindergarten with seven new tricycles to be used on their new playground at Fostoria Elementary School. A Fremont woman whose sister died after being incarcerated in Seneca County Jail in 2017 files a lawsuit against Seneca County Board of Commissioners, Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry and Seneca County Jail corrections officers Barton, Branson, Brooks and Castanien. Local writer and mental health professional Kevin Moran of Pemberville releases his first children’s book series titled “Randy and Friends,” aimed at promoting successful emotional and behavioral management within preschool-age youth.

Dec. 16: Buffalo Bills’ safety Micah Hyde, Fostoria High School grad and president of the IMagINe for Youth Foundation, partners with the Greater Fostoira Community Foundation, Inc. to establish the IMagINe for Youth Foundation Endowment Fund as a new component fund of the GFCF. Lakota Elementary School receives the State Board of Education’s Momentum Award for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

Dec. 17: Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman, a Fostoria native, is selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post.

Dec. 18: President Donald Trump is impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Dec. 19: Demolition crews knock down the former Longfellow Elementary School building on Buckley Street at part of Fostoria City Schools’ building project, which put all students in grades preK-12 on one campus. The Seneca County General Health District’s board unanimously voted to approve a 2020 license for Sunny Farms Landfill.

Dec. 20: Micah Hyde, a Fostoria High School grad and safety for the Buffalo Bills, and the IMagINe for Youth Foundation donate $1,485 to the Fostoria City Schools Food Service Department to cover outstanding student lunch accounts through all grades. Three file petitions to be the next sheriff at Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 23: Clouse Construction Corp. employees construct a ramp on Bugner Street so that a Fostoria woman can be home for the holidays with her family.

Dec. 24: Fostoria Police Division and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, along with employees from loanDepot, Findlay, travel the streets of Fostoria and Findlay, spreading holiday cheer by “giving gifts, not tickets.”

Dec. 27: An Arcadia man who was arrested in Toledo in October after stealing a car from Findlay with an infant inside is sentenced to serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, followed by six months at the Correctional Treatment Facility.