PHOTO PROVIDED

The new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building will be bustling with students come Monday. As Fostoria City Schools’ students return to classes after holiday break, students in grades 7-12 will be the first to attend the new facility. Officials have been posting pictures on social media, providing a sneak peek into what students and staff can expect to see when walking through the doors on Monday, including scenes from the gymnasium, classrooms, lockers, hallways, study areas and more. Officials first presented the building proposal to the community in July 2015. The district broke ground on the new facility on May 10, 2018.