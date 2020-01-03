SCOTT COTTOS / Review Times

Preston Stiger, 12, of Fostoria, watches as light bulbs shine while inserted into conductive dough during STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art, math) with Style Thursday at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The feat was achieved using a Squishy Circuits kit, which teaches about electrical circuits. The youth department at the library hosts STEAM with Style the first Thursday of every month, teaching youngsters through hands-on activities and experiments. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.