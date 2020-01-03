Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series looking back on 2019 throughout the Fostoria area.

Despite a few closings, Fostoria businesses and leaders ensured the city flourished in 2019.

While some organizations saw their final days in 2019, several businesses completed renovations to better serve the Fostoria area while some celebrated their longevity and others were welcomed into the community.

Meanwhile, officials worked to continue to make improvements through road resurfacing projects, the installation of eight outdoor art sculptures downtown and more.

The following is a month-by-month review of the top news headlines in May through August 2019:

MAY

May 1: Rev. Rick Rowe and his wife, Jill, purchase JB Tours from Joe Bouillon.

May 3: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awards a $2 million grant to the Participating in Victory of Transition (PIVOT) Program, a drug court in Seneca County.

May 7: Primary election voters said YES to Arcadia School District’s five-year, 1-percent school income tax and a 10-year renewal of Vanlue School District’s $325,000-a-year emergency levy. Fostoria City Council votes to pass a tax credit of 50 percent for 10 years to assist in the growth of Nippon Steel & Sumikin Crankshaft (NSI). LeadingAge Ohio hosts The Power of Partnerships: Mobilizing the Next Generation for a Strong Workforce panel discussion, discussing creative new approaches for engaging students and overcoming the challenges the aging services sector faces to keep up with Ohio’s rapidly growing population of older adults.

May 13: Fostoria Board of Education approves a three-year labor agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Ohio Council 8, Local 1945, which represents such workers in the district as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, paraprofessionals and maintenance workers.

May 14: The city of Fostoria recognizes National Police Week with a proclamation as well as swearing in Cory Brian as a police sergeant and new officers Jerome Arnold, Adam Bour and Tim Ink.

May 17: The UrbanWoody Brewery hosts a grand opening celebration at its East Tiffin Street location. Eight new outdoor art sculptures dot Fostoria’s downtown through the Midwest Sculpture Initiative.

May 24: Officials with the Review Times and Edward Jones announce plans to switch buildings later in the year. Family Video officials put up signs announcing a store closing sale.

May 25: A Fostoria man is fatally struck by a CSX freight train.

May 28: St. Wendelin Catholic School students and staff post for a picture in the shape of a heart in the school parking lot in preparation for their last day of school on May 30, when the Catholic institution closed its doors permanently.

May 29: A sign is installed at 918 N. Countyline St. telling passers-by that Dunkin’ will soon be coming to town.

May 30: Riley and Longfellow elementary school students walk the halls of the buildings for the last time on the last day of school as the district plans to close the buildings as part of the building project to put all students grades preK-12 on one central campus.

JUNE

June 2: Fostoria Police Division responds to a report of an assault at Good Shepherd Home involving a resident. Fostoria High School graduates 104 students.

June 3: Noel G. Sims II, 38, of Fostoria, is charged with aggravated burglary in relation to a June 2 incident at Good Shepherd Home.

June 7: Ruan announces it has secured a new customer relationship with Charter Steel.

June 8: A total of 500 participants in two sessions are coached through a variety of drills by Micah Hyde, former all-Ohio player for Fostoria High School, during his annual football camp.

June 10: The constant rains force some Ohio farmers to give up hopes of planting any corn and have them wondering if they’ll have any crops this year as soybean planting is also behind due to the weather.

June 13: A Sunny Farms Landfill representative tells Seneca County commissioners that landfill water samples met drinking water standards and soil samples met residential-use criteria.

June 15: Community members pack St. Wendelin Catholic School’s north gym during a Mass of Thanksgiving as a final farewell to the school.

June 20: McDonald’s opens its doors after nearly 90 days of rebuilding, offering a better flow of traffic, more indoor seating and more.

June 23: A Toledo man is shot following an altercation with another male on West Fourth Street. Two puppies perish in an early morning fire on East Center Street.

June 24: Arcadia school board approves a 2.5 percent pay increase for six top school administrators, including the superintendent, principals, tech coordinator, treasurer and security director.

June 27: Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy resigns from her position on the board. McDonald’s hosts a grand reopening celebration.

June 28: Sisters of St. Francis celebrates its 150th anniversary with a Mass. Fostoria Police Division ends its participation in a three-day state-wide criminal patrol initiative, Operation Blue Light — 2019, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and deter criminal activity.

June 30: Grace United Church of Christ closes its doors after 140 years of worship. Fostoria firefighters battle a blaze at Morgan AM&T that was reported as a furnace fire. Two women are taken to the hospital after their vehicle overturned on County Road 592, ending a police chase with Fostoria police officers.

JULY

July 1: About 50 fire hydrants in town are sandblasted and repainted in an effort to extend their lifespan.

July 2: Seneca County experiences several severe thunderstorms, hammering the area with extreme winds and heavy downpours, knocking out power and causing trees and limbs to fall on the ground and houses. Vaughn Industries, in Carey, announces plans to undergo a $6 million, 19,000-square-foot building expansion to be completed in June 2020.

July 3: A Fostoria woman is arrested for striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in the 100 block of East Lytle Street.

July 4: Fostoria first responders assist an elderly woman from her East Eagle Street home after a stove top fire.

July 15: Fostoria City Schools District hosts a public online auction as a result of the building project to sell some of the furnishings it doesn’t plan to keep from the elementary school buildings.

July 17: The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency reports Sunny Farms Landfill has violated its output limit of sulfur dioxide gas.

July 18: A Risingsun resident crashes his vehicle into a tree on Findlay Street and is taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy serves her final board session.

July 19: Ten-year-old Fostorian Ayla Smith gives back to the community by hosting a garage sale and donating all of the proceeds to Teddy’s Rescue, Findlay.

July 20: Dollar General hosts a grand opening at its new Perry Street location. Just in Time Medical Clinic, a free service designed to address immediate healthcare needs and provide primary care to those without a provider or coverage, hosts its first open house in the specialty clinic on the first floor of ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The family of former Fostoria police detective Jeff Huffman hosts a car show in his honor, raising funds for the Jeffery J. Huffman Memorial Scholarship at Terra State Community College.

July 21: JB Twisters Ice Cream & Things hosts a birthday bash in honor of its 30th anniversary in the community.

July 22: M&B Asphalt Co. Inc. begins the repavement process of Countyline Street between Findlay Street and Ohio 199.

July 25: Seneca County General Health District attorney Joe Durham tells the county health board that he had learned that “an agreement in principle” between the landfill and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency had been reached on a consent order “that would be filed in the common pleas court that they are in substantial compliance with the solid waste rules and regulations.”

July 26: Sunny Farms Landfill agrees to pay $3.72 million in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of past water pollution, solid waste and air pollution control laws, including $600,000 to be placed in a trust entitled “The Fostoria, Ohio Community Trust.”

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Fostoria Fire Division helps extinguish a fire in the 12000 block of West U.S. 224 at M&B Asphalt Company Inc’s asphalt plant.

Aug. 2: A pedestrian is flown to Toledo after being struck by a vehicle on North Countyline Street. A Philadelphia attorney announces plans to purchase the Fostoria Plaza. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office raids a suspected puppy mill near Upper Sandusky after receiving reports of neglect or cruelty to animals.

Aug. 5: The Seneca County Board of Health gives Sunny Farms Landfill the OK for licensing in 2019.

Aug. 6: The National Weather Service believes Fostoria was struck by a microburst, or an intense small-scale downdraft produced by a thunderstorm or rain shower, which brought heavy rains and high winds to the area, leaving trees knocked over and knocking out power in parts of town. Wendy’s hosts its grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting to showcase its new renovations inside and out. Clean Line Blacktop Sealing & Striping, Findlay, uses funds from Paint the Town Foundation to power wash, remove mold, paint and seal the Buckley Street tennis courts.

Aug. 7: Seneca County Commissioner Anthony Paradiso is sworn in.

Aug. 8: The Fostoria Kiwanis Club hosts its annual Back-to-School Shoe Program in partnership with Pantry Plus of Seneca County and Shoe Sensation, offering back-to-school shoes to children from low-income families.

Aug. 10: Rachael’s Ride takes place at Venue 18, in memory and celebration of the lives of those who have lost their lives to their addictions. One subject is injured in a crash at the intersection of Township Road 25 and County Road 36 that caused a semi to be fully engulfed in flames.

Aug. 11: Bascom Joint Fire District hosts an open house for the recently completed new central station. sPower announces it will withdraw its application with the Ohio Power Siting Board for the Seneca Wind Farm.

Aug. 12: Two CSX trains collide north of Carey, resulting in about 25 rail cars and one locomotive being derailed.

Aug. 13: Fostoria Kiwanis Club establishes its third lending library at the Seneca County Health Department office on Kirk Street.

Aug. 15: Feed My Kids serves its last meal as organizers announce plans to retire the program, which had served the community for 25 years. Seneca County Board of Commissioners “withdraws all previous support of the Seneca Wind, Republic Wind or any proposed wind turbine projects to the maximum extent allowed by law.”

Aug. 16: Fostoria leaders sponsor A Night of Praise, a free event open to all denominations, including live musical performances, inspiring words and prayers by local pastors. M&B Asphalt Co. begins roadwork to resurface North Union Street between Elm Street and Jones Road.

Aug. 17: Fostoria celebrates its heritage during the inaugural Fostoria Heritage Day, including a Fostoria Farmers’ Market, an antique show, a car show and the first ever Northwest Ohio Historic Film Festival. Northwest Ohio 60s and 70s Rockin’ Reunion returns to Venue 18.

Aug. 18: Community members search the outskirts of Fostoria for a missing Arcadia man, Dallas Critchet, who had been missing since July.

Aug. 19: Sunny Farms Landfill begins an expansion of its gas collection system, including the installation of nine new landfill gas collection wells and more than one mile of new piping. The Lakota Board of Education approves a $25,000 donation earmarked for the Lakota Athletic Department from the Knight-Baldwin Charitable Fund.

Aug. 21: “The Barn Quilts on Main” is established as a community barn quilt display along Main Street in downtown Fostoria.

Aug. 24: Fostoria native Chuck Keels shares his book, “Hi.. I’m Chuck” with the community at the UrbanWoody Brewery and Herbie’s Roadhouse. Fostoria celebrates its diversity during the annual Latino Fest.

Aug. 27: Former Fostoria Learning Center director Tracey Lawton resigns.

Aug. 29: Members of the Fostoria Education Association vote to authorize their bargaining team to send a 10-day strike notice to the Fostoria Board of Education and the Ohio State Employment Relations Board as the association had been without a contract since the end of June.