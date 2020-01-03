The Marathon Petroleum Corporation announced Thursday that it will donate $125,000 toward the construction of a new public safety training facility to be built in Findlay.

The new facility, estimated at $1 million, is named the STRICT Center, standing for Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training Center. The project calls for the construction of a countywide multi-agency training complex behind Findlay’s Fire Station 4 on Hancock County Road 236.

It will be built specifically to enhance the skills of Hancock County’s first responders and provide the opportunity for joint training sessions among various agencies.

The center would be built in two stages: a training building which would cost about $700,000 to build, and a live fire “burn building” which would cost about $300,000.

The training building or the “tower building” will house two independent training structures. There will be a “search house” that replicates a two-story residence and a “confined-space” training structure geared toward technical rescue proficiency.

The burn building would replicate a typical two-story residential structure fire, with two burn rooms downstairs and one upstairs. A swing-out wall section and a movable central panel-maze area would keep training from becoming routine.

“We are grateful for Marathon’s generous support of this project and their recognition of the broad community benefit that the STRICT Center will bring to our county. …,” said Safety Director Paul Schmelzer.

Funding for construction is intended to be met through a joint effort of public, private and non-profit funds.

Marathon’s donation will be combined with Findlay City Council’s recent allocation of $250,000 and a $10,000 donation from the Hancock County Firefighters Association to begin funding the project. The Community Foundation has awarded a conditional grant in the amount of $100,000 toward the project as well, dependent on other funding benchmarks.

Construction could start in the fall of 2020, with the facility to open in the spring of 2021.

To learn more about this project, visit www.findlayohio.com/government/city-departments/fire.