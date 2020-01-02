Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series looking back on 2019 throughout the Fostoria area.

The Fostoria community rallied together to make the city better in 2019.

From sharing their concerns over the smells coming from Sunny Farms Landfill to offering medication management services to establishing new businesses, people worked to improve the quality of life in the tri-county area.

The following is a month-by-month review of the top news headlines in January through April 2019:

JANUARY

Jan. 1: Fostoria resident Edward Wonder opens trEats Food Delivery Service, delivering food from various locations around town to community members who can’t or don’t want to leave the warm confines of their home or work.

Jan. 2: Firefighters with Bascom Joint Fire District and Jackson Liberty Bettsville (JLB) Joint Ambulance District extinguish a truck fire on Diehl Street in Bettsville.

Jan. 3: About 30 Fostoria residents take their concerns, including foul odors and health risks at Sunny Farms Landfill, to city council. New at-large Councilman Ed Logsdon is sworn in, replacing Doug Pahl, who moved out of the city.

Jan. 4: A November fire that damaged a historic Fostoria home at 207 W. Tiffin St. is ruled undetermined by investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Jan. 6: A Fostoria man is arrested for breaking into Cashland.

Jan. 9: ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital begins offering medication management services. State Rep. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, was sworn in to his third term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, representing the 88th District.

Jan. 10: Stephanie Kiser is sworn in as Fostoria’s interim law director, replacing Tim Hoover who left the job after moving out of city limits.

Jan. 11: Chadwell Coppus Technologies hosts a grand opening/open house at 125 S. Main St., where the company offers computer repairs, business phone systems, security cameras, wiring, networking, wireless and more to home users all the way up to big businesses. The Fostoria Learning Center hosts an innovative “reverse teaching” model to deliver its Technology Thursday classes, inviting students from the Tech Team at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School in to help teach members of the community how to use some of today’s tech.

Jan. 13: Fostoria residents form the Greater Fostoria Environmental Coalition, a community action group to help voice the concerns of area residents, specifically regarding complaints about Sunny Farms Landfill. City officials address concerns about the city’s drinking water, assuring residents the city’s drinking and waste waters do not combine.

Jan. 15: Local businessman Nate Heiser addresses Fostoria City Council on his extensive research on the operations of Sunny Farms Landfill. A community meeting is held to discuss a multi-jurisdictional comprehensive plan for the future of Fostoria, Tiffin, Seneca County and the Seneca County Park District. Fostoria Rotary Club returns its recycling enter to Fostoria Stadium. Seneca County Commissioners approves the purchase of new voting machines.

Jan. 17: Brad Posey with Posey Excavating announces his discovery of a time capsule in the former St. Wendelin Elementary School as they were demolishing the Wood Street structure.

Jan. 18: Riley Elementary School students form the Pep Tribe Choir.

Jan. 20: A resident’s attempt to thaw frozen pipes at their Olmstead home causes a fire that destroys the structure.

Jan. 21: Hopewell-Loudon girls basketball team takes on Division I Millersville West Holmes during Berlin Hiland’s Classic in the Country Challenge. Terrence T. Hoening is elected the vice president of Hoening Funeral Home, Inc.

Jan. 24: Fostoria Planning Commission approves plans for Dunkin’ to add a restaurant at 918 N. Countyline St., where Tim Hortons was slated to be built and in operation in 2018 before officials backed out.

Jan. 25: Officials announce they will close the doors of St. Wendelin Catholic High School at the end of the school year, citing decline in enrollment, limited family resources, tuition increases and rising operational costs.

Jan. 28: Steve Garner steps down as city auditor and director of finance after more than 13 years on the job.

Jan. 31: Custom Glass Solutions of Upper Sandusky announces that it will establish a location in Fostoria.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1: The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency takes enforcement action against Sunny Farms Landfill for persistent odors, requiring the facility to address the concern and related issues. Women dressed in red pack St. Wendelin Parish’s Life Center for the 15th annual Red Dress Luncheon, spreading awareness and education about cardiovascular disease in women.

Feb. 3: Sunny Farms Landfill officials explain to Review Times reporters how the process works and promise to fix the odors.

Feb. 4: State Rep. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, is named to fill the Ohio Senate seat left vacant in January when Sen. Randy Gardner was appointed chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Feb. 5: Holly Cassady, Fostoria’s tax administrator, is sworn in as city auditor and director of finance, succeeding Steve Garner, who resigned. William Shepherd is named plant manager at Continental Structural Plastics, North Baltimore.

Feb. 6: Officials move the location of the Sunny Farms Landfill forum to Tiffin Columbian. ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital files a building permit with Wood County to make $1.3 million in alterations to the second floor. Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services announces a collaboration between several entities results in a program — Fostoria YouthBuild — to invest $1.1 million into the workforce in Fostoria and Seneca County. Drs. Thomas Guernsey, Steve Geroski and Tim Sulken give kids a smile during the annual event to provide free dental services to children without dental insurance.

Feb. 7: The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties announce plans to create a women’s recovery house in Tiffin to give women a safe place to stay to continue to foster their sobriety after treatment. Seneca County Republican Central Committee chooses Paul Harrison as the county’s next treasurer.

Feb. 11: Fostorians Nate Heiser, Myra Spires and Nikki Frisch file a class action lawsuit against Sunny Farms Landfill LLC for $4 million. Fostoria City Schools’ Board of Education celebrates Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School receiving the Momentum Award for the third year in a row, recognizing students’ earning straight A’s in the value-added component of the state report card.

Feb. 13: Many citizens attend a public forum, asking questions about Sunny Farms Landfill.

Feb. 17: A male subject robs Circle K on East Lytle Street at gunpoint, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Feb. 19: State Reps. Riordian McClain, R-Upper Sandusky, and Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, draft specific suggestions for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on taking action on issues regarding Sunny Farms Landfill after attending a Feb. 13 public forum. Fostoria City Council opposes the license renewal of Sunny Farms Landfill.

Feb. 25: The Hancock County Republican Central Committee appoints Christina Muryn as Findlay’s interim mayor, replacing Lydia Mihalik.

Feb. 27: Loudon Township trustees oppose the renewal of the Sunny Farms Landfill’s license. The United Way of Fostoria celebrates 2018 successes during its annual meeting.

Feb. 28: The Seneca County Board of Health unanimously votes to issue a notice of its intention to not reissue an operating license to Sunny Farms Landfill. Old Fort High School students donate hundreds of stuffed animals to the Seneca County Department of Jobs and Family Service Protective Services.

MARCH

March 4: Seneca County is ranked No. 14 nationally in Site Selection magazine’s ranking for large, private economic development projects out of 551 micropolitan areas in the U.S.

March 5: Fostoria City Council passes legislation supporting city administration’s decision to no longer accept Sunny Farms Landfill leachate for treatment at the Fostoria Wastewater Treatment Plant. Sunny Farms Landfill is cited by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for failing to meet a key deadline to reduce odors under the orders the company signed on Jan. 31.

March 7: The North Central Ohio Educational Service Center Business Advisory Committee launches a new Facebook group to promote employment opportunities in Seneca County. Fostoria Kiwanis Club hosts its annual Pancake Day fundraiser. RPM in Arcadia announces plans to add 2,000 square feet in warehouse space.

March 11: Two families are displaced after the duplex they were living in became engulfed in flames.

March 13: Area trash haulers, such as American Trash Hauling Co. and Dave’s Hauling, absorb former G.I.B.S. customers after the abrupt demise of the Fostoria-based company. The Hancock County commissioners sue G.I.B.S. LLC for nearly $100,000 in unpaid landfill fees.

March 16: The Fostoria High School Concert Band competes at the Ohio Music Education Association State Large Group district competition, receiving three ratings of I — superior — and one rating of II — excellent — for an overall superior rating.

March 17: McDonald’s shuts its doors in preparation for a major remodel. The body of a Tiffin man is pulled from the Sandusky River after reports of a body floating in the water.

March 18: Dustin B. Soals, 30 of Fostoria, is fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 224 and Ohio 587 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled into the intersection and into the path of another vehicle.

March 20: The Fostoria Motel and Country Club Inn and Suites face numerous fire, health and zoning violations after officials conduct inspections based on public complaints. President Donald Trump visits General Dynamics Land Systems, Lima.

March 21: County Engineer Mark Zimmerman announces that the Wolf Creek Ditch project is complete.

March 25: Strand Associates, Inc. of Cincinnati explain to community members how a future combined sewer overflow project will affect their properties. The Bloomdale Post Office building is temporarily closed due to structural instability.

March 27: Good Shepherd Home hosts seven students from Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center in Fremont, giving them experience with working with dementia patients.

March 28: Sunny Farms Landfill announces the purchase of 180 acres of land adjacent to its facility for the purpose of future soil use and creating buffer areas. A former Sunny Farms Landfill employee tells the Seneca County Board of Health that he is “dying” after having worked for three years at the landfill. The Fostoria Learning Center hosts a Career Exploration Day for Lakota High School students, giving them the opportunity to learn about potential career paths. Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity hosts “Sip and Paint” with proceeds going toward operations.

March 29: ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Good Shepherd Home and Firehouse Subs donate money to the Fostoria Fire Division to go toward the purchase of a 2016 squad and a 2018 rescue boat. Sunny Farms Landfill sends a letter to the Seneca County Health District requesting a hearing to appeal a vote by the board of health stating its intention to nonrenew its license. An online study ranks Seneca County among the top places in Ohio where buying a home makes the most financial sense.

March 31: St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria hosts an open house showcasing its newest addition of a therapy gym, updated transitional care wing suites and updated floors and finishes.

APRIL

April 1: The Fostoria Tree & Beautification Committee presents eight different designs for blossoming banners, created and painted by member Sue Gehring, to be placed on the light posts downtown, replacing the hanging baskets the city typically puts up every year.

April 2: City officials announce the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency brought and installed a permanent hydrogen sulfide monitor outside the municipal building.

April 3: Longfellow Elementary School students and staff celebrate WIG Wednesday with confetti cannons, celebrating the fact that each student met their sight word goal for the year. Kaubisch Memorial Public Library hosts an event teaching community members about educational applications they can download on a tablet. The city of Fostoria announced it hired three new firefighters for the city.

April 4: Anthony Gallina, pastoral associate music and ministry at St. Wendelin Parish, receives his first published musical piece.

April 8: State Representative Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, who represents the 88th District in the Ohio House, announces his candidacy for state senator in 2020.

April 12: Ballreich’s Potato Chips is under new ownership with the sale of the 98-year-old brand from Ballreich Bros. Inc., to Ballreich Snack Food Company.

April 15: A massive fire engulfs the upper reaches of Paris’ soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it undergoes renovations.

April 16: City officials announce the 10.5-cent hike in gas taxes would put the new state tax at 38.5 cents on the gallon, bringing in an additional $281,000 in 2020 and $284,000 in 2021.

April 17: The Fostoria Area Safety Council recognizes local businesses for their workplace safety. Fostoria is recognized as a Tree City USA in the Northwest Ohio awards ceremony.

April 18: The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation and the Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau provide updates on their organizations during the annual meeting. City officials announce “Promise to Flower,” an outdoor sculpture located next to Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, will become a permanent addition to the downtown landscape thanks to a grant and a personal donation.

April 19: Stephanie Smith talks to the Review Times about the new Recovery and Engagement Navigation Program, which seeks to help recovering addicts.

April 22: Officials announce the opening of “Just in Time Clinic,” a free clinic providing health care services to anyone who doesn’t have health insurance in the Fostoria area.

April 25: Carri Bishop joins Fostoria Civil Service Commission.

April 27: Fostoria High School’s band celebrates its 100th birthday by participating in the Smoky Mountain Music Festival, earning a “superior” rating.

April 30: Sunny Farms Landfill officials announce the landfill has completed the expansion of a gas collection system, meeting an April 30 deadline.