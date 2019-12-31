METRO — Each Dec. 31, people anxiously await and count down to the arrival of the new year.

Jan. 1 often is a time for reflection and for making future plans. It also is a holiday full of tradition.

Notable New Year’s traditions include toasting champagne beneath skies lit up by fireworks, kissing one’s sweetheart at midnight and making resolutions to better oneself in the year ahead.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day traditions vary across the globe. The following is a look at the unique ways people ring in the new year throughout the world:

• Filipinos embrace round fruits for the new year. The custom includes gathering 12 different round fruits for each month of the year. The round shape symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

• Around Stonehaven, Scotland, people wield large fireballs for the Hogmanay festival on New Year’s Eve. The idea is to ward off evil spirits by swinging balls of fires over the heads of trained professionals and then tossing them into the sea. The tradition has endured for more than 100 years.

• In the Eastern Orthodox Greek Church, Christmas isn’t celebrated until January 7. Aghios Vassilis, the Greek Santa Claus, makes his rounds on New Year’s Day.

• Chilean families celebrate the arrival of the new year by commemorating deceased friends and family members. It is common for those in Chile to set up chairs next to graves in the cemetery.

• Burmese people end the Thingyan water festival on New Year’s Day. Since April, they have celebrated the arrival of Thagyamin, a celestial Buddhist figure, with the firing of water cannons. The water-logged revelry ends with the new year.

• Siberians celebrate the new year’s with the planting of the “New Year’s Tree” underneath frozen lakes. This “yolka” is said to symbolize the coming of Father Frost, but also represents starting over.

• Grapes are a hallmark of Spanish New Year’s celebrations. Throughout Spain, revelers gobble a grape per second as they count down the last 12 seconds of the year. Each grape corresponds to good luck for the 12 months of the new year.

• In Denmark, residents break old dishes on the doorsteps of family and friends on New Year’s Day. The bigger the pile, the more friends and good will in the new year.

• In China, where the new year is celebrated on Feb. 5 this year according to the lunar calendar, celebrants paint their doors red or hang red curtains or cutouts on windows to symbolize good luck.

New Year’s celebrations can be traced back thousands of years to ancient Babylon. And as with many holidays with deep histories, traditions are the hallmark of many New Year’s celebrations. While many people perform these traditions by rote, it can be interesting to delve into the history behind various components of New Year’s celebrations.

CHAMPAGNE

Toasting the new year with a sparkling wine can be traced back to French champagne producers. Champagne, a sparkling wine from a specific region of France, was used in the baptism of the Frankish warrior Clovis, according to the Champagne Committee of France. Soon, champagne became a key part of religious events, coronations and soirees — as well as secular rituals that replaced formerly religious rituals, according to the book “When Champagne Became French” by Kolleen Guy. Champagne manufacturers eventually linked the bubbly to festive occasions with family, and New Year’s celebrations became another ideal time to pop the cork on a bottle.

BALL DROP

While not everyone can venture to New York City’s famed Times Square to watch the ball drop in person, millions tune in around the world to watch it on television. Original celebrations in New York centered around listening to the bells of Trinity Church ring at midnight, but the New Year’s Eve celebrations were later moved to the New York Times building in 1904. Fireworks were part of those celebrations, but hot ash and sparks falling on spectators led to a ban on fireworks, and event organizers needed another spectacle to draw crowds, according to PBS. Publisher Adolph Ochs asked his chief electrician Walter Palmer to create something visually appealing. Inspired by the maritime tradition of dropping a time ball at harbor so that sailors could set their own timepieces while at sea, Palmer devised the idea of dropping an illuminated ball on New Year’s Eve. This has been tradition since 1907.

RESOLUTIONS

New Year’s resolutions can be traced to the Mesopotamians. Ancient Babylonians also made spoken resolutions during a 12-day-long New Year Festival. These resolutions were oaths made to the sitting or new king and were considered essential to keeping the kingdom in the gods’ favor. The Romans also had a similar tradition of swearing oath to royalty at the start of the year. Many of these traditions merged into modern resolution-making, according to Live Science.

These are but a few New Year’s traditions. The history behind these traditions is storied, just like the holiday itself.

Editor’s note: This is the final story in a series highlighting New Year’s resolutions and New Year’s Eve traditions.