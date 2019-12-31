The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to celebrate the New Year’s holiday to plan ahead and use available options to get home. Local businesses are offering community members ways they can do that.

trEats Fostoria will offer rides from 8 a.m. today through 3 a.m. Wednesday to get New Year’s Eve revelers back home safely. One-way trips are $5 for one person, $8 for two people and $9 for 3-4 people. Out-of-town rides are not guaranteed. Call 419-601-2538.

Likewise, the Safe Ride Home service will be available tonight.

The organization will take anyone in Hancock County home for free. The service will be available from 9 p.m. today to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can be found in downtown Findlay around Crawford Street, or people in need of a ride can call 419-424-1733.

In a news release issued Monday, the patrol will be enforcing its zero-tolerance policy as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The patrol is asking drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements. Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.