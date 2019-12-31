PHOTO PROVIDED

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dylon Lamalie, from Fostoria, stands the signalman watch in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 27. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann)