One artist and local is asking the Tiffin community to help keep the “Celebrate” Forever stamp — which he designed — in circulation.

Michael Flechtner, former Tiffin native and who currently resides in California, is a neon artist who first designed the “Celebrate” stamp in 2011 and reissued in 2015.

“It has been an amazing honor to have my work seen by so many people and I’ve heard from all over the United States reports that my stamp has been very popular,” Flechtner said.

Flechtner is currently restoring the neon sign at the Tiffin Drive-In. According to Flechtner, this is his first encounter with neon when he first attended the drive-in as a child.

“That was in inspiration for me finally learning how to fabricate and use neon as an expressive medium in my artwork,” he said.

The stamp is going to be discontinued, Flechtner said, so he is asking his hometown for help in keeping the stamp in print.

The Postal Service is set to issue a new celebrate stamp in 2020: “Let’s Celebrate,” Roy Betts, U.S. Postal Service Corporate Communications, said.

Flechtner said he has started a campaign on social media and his personal contacts to petition the Postmaster General Megan J. brennan to continue printing and selling the stamp.

“I’m receiving broad support because the ‘Neon Celebrate Forever’ stamp,” Flechtner said. “I’m asking people primarily to write letters using my stamp expressing support and to request the continuing and selling of the stamp.”

To contact the Postmaster General, you can write to Megan J. Brennan at 475 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, room 4012, Washington, D.C. 20260-2200 or email megan.j.brennan@usps.gov to write “Save the Neon Forever Stamp.”

