By MORGAN MANNS

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be just about improving one’s physical or mental health.

Some community members may want to find ways to give back to their community.

Fostoria offers a variety of options for people to get involved and give back to their community.

GET INVOLVED/GIVE BACK

One way to broaden your social circle is by getting involved.

The Fostoria area offers a variety of community organizations people can become a part of, most of which give back to the community.

Fostoria Garden Club: The Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. is very active in giving back to the community.

Club members decorate the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library every year for the holidays. Besides sharing knowledge of plants and gardening with each other, club members provide programs to other groups as well, such as club members helping community members plant container gardens and providing presentations to other local groups.

The Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. manages the Fostoria Farmers’ Market, located at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria, which consists of eight themed markets. During the “Let’s go Gardening” market in May, club members assist children in planting a flower and instruct them on how to take care of it.

Since 2011 the club has used profits from the Farmers’ Market to conduct yearly beautification projects, concentrating on rejuvenating existing areas, such as Gray Park, Sunshine Point and more.

Members host the Adopt-A-Flowerbed Program, inviting other community entities to help maintain the flowerbeds, as well as the biannual Garden Tour and Flower Show, which highlights gardens of community members.

Club meetings feature programs related to horticulture, however, members also enjoy outings to local places as well as many events, such as the annual Guest Night.

For more information, contact President Carol Kinn at 419-435-1718 or fostoriamarket@yahoo.com.

Fostoria Area Historical Society: Since its beginning, its mission has been to preserve and display items of local historical interest, to disseminate local historical information and to foster an appreciation of the community’s heritage for the benefit of the society’s members and the Fostoria community.

The historical society operates in three locations throughout town, including Foster’s Museum on Main Street, the Fostoria Area Historical Museum on North Street and The History Corner in the former Commission on Aging building.

Members have hosted events such as the Allen Car Centennial and A Weekend with Dillinger; and has supported historical films such as “The History of Fostoria” DVD films and “The Legends of Holcomb Road.”

For more information on the historical society call 419-435-3588 or visit the Fostoria Area Historical Society on Facebook.

Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery: Fostoria, Ohio, has a rich heritage in the glass-producing era of 1887-1920. The gallery has more than 1,300 examples of glass and lamps which are representative of the artistry during the Fostoria glass-producing years.

For more information, visit Fostoria Ohio Glass Association on Facebook or fostoriaglass.com, or call us at 419-435-5077.

Fostoria Community Arts Council: The group is dedicated to its mission: to educate and enrich the Fostoria community through the coordination and promotion of the arts. Since its inception, the Fostoria Community Arts Council has provided cultural events to Fostoria and allowed the Fostoria area citizens a local venue for entertainment and creative activities.

The FCAC has hosted a variety of art workshops for both children and adults throughout the years and will continue to host a variety of arts workshops and contests for both children and adults to educate and enrich citizens and to showcase area talent.

In addition, the group hosts its annual Lunch on the Lawn Series and Summer Concert Series, showcases local musical artists.

For more information, call Browning Payne at 419-435-4324.

Fostoria Woman’s Club: The club is looking for women who want to help create and maintain a non-profit organized center for “social and intellectual activities of Fostoria and area women.”

The fine arts department brings varied and very interesting monthly programs, including the club’s annual Spring Tea. The travelogue department invites guest travelers to share their travel experiences at dinner meetings. Lunch bunch takes monthly trips to area restaurants and shopping sprees. The club has scheduled card flights for bridge, euchre and pinochle teams; a monthly book club; and monthly card luncheon.

In addition, two mystery day trips are planned and take place during the summer. These trips include different activities at several different destinations.

Many in Fostoria look forward to the club’s homemade apple dumplings. Peddler’s Alley features homemade bake sale items, a luncheon, a spaghetti dinner and a craft show; and chocolate and nuts sale. A portion of the funds is used to buy many toys and other items for A Christmas for Every Child.

The group also provides scholarships to local graduating seniors.

For more information, call the clubhouse at 419-435-2196.

H.O.P.E. in Fostoria: HOPE (Heroin Opioid Prevention Education) in Fostoria is a grassroots effort to address the heroin and opioid epidemic by educating the greater Fostoria community. It focuses its efforts on raising awareness of the problem, identifying critical gaps, drawing educational and treatment resources to Fostoria, and assisting in coordinating related programs, initiatives, activities, and events.

For more information, visit www.hopeinfostoria.com.

Fostoria Kiwanis Club: The global organization of volunteers dedicates its efforts to “changing the world one child and one community at a time,” according to its mission statement.

Through fundraisers and dues, the group offers various child and community support through programs and events as well as supports other organizations in line with its mission.

With an emphasis on childhood literacy, members read to local youth during Week of the Young Child in April; collect used children’s books to establish lending libraries throughout town; and collect new children’s books to be given away to less fortunate families during the annual A Christmas for Every Child toy store.

In addition, they support youth through the annual Back to School Shoe Program, providing school shoes for local children in need; and provide two local graduating seniors with scholarship money as they embark on their career journeys.

The group also supports local teachers during their annual New Educator’s Luncheon, honoring new Fostoria City Schools’ staff members.

The Kiwanis Club also participates in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program and hosts an annual National Day of Prayer breakfast for community members.

Fundraisers include its annual Pancake Day, its annual Bowling Bash and installing American flags on five holidays, all of which support these projects as well as many local charities.

For more information, visit Fostoria Kiwanis Club on Facebook.

Fostoria Rotary Club: Fostoria Rotary Club is an organization of businesses and professional leaders united across the globe to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world, especially its own corner of it.

The organization’s biggest focus is education. Rotary is involved with many local efforts including student scholarships awarded to graduates of Fostoria, and Students of the Month from Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. It donates to schools for the purpose of furthering education of students including donations to DECA, HOBY Youth Leadership and music education.

In addition, they support many other local organizations in their efforts to serve the community and host the annual Rotary Christmas Parade.

For more information about Fostoria Rotary Club, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Fostoria Lions Club: The group raises money through a variety of fundraisers and events to provide glasses to those in need as well as support the Seneca County Project Lifesaver, which is an active response to the problem of locating people who may not be able to find their way home, before they become victims.

For more information or to become a member, contact DiCesare at 419-348-5686, email afirechf@gmail.com or look up the club on Facebook.

Fostoria Rail Preservation Society: Its mission statement is to preserve, promote and educate people of Fostoria’s importance in railroad history of the world and nation.

Its community outreach includes helping the city of Fostoria maintain the Fostoria Rail Park by cleaning the restrooms, mowing the 5-acre lawn, picking up litter, recycling and shoveling the sidewalks in the winter.

FRPS attends train shows in Ohio and other states, including Massachusetts, to promote Fostoria’s rail tourism. Members distribute Fostoria Railfan packets to railfans at the park and at train shows they attend with more 16,000 distributed over the years. Operation Lifesaver, a national train safety program, is presented to area organizations.

In addition, the group hosts several annual events, including Santa at the Depot in its 13th year, 10th Railroad Dinner, 5th Santa Wine & Cheese and 18th Rail Festival.

Visit FRPS Facebook pages or www.FostoriaIronTriangle.com or call 419-435-1781 and leave a message for more information.

Friends of the Library: Members share a passion for the library and lifelong learning.

Community members may have seen members organizing the books for the library’s recent book sale or purchased one of their OSU-Michigan football game raffle tickets. The group has hosted talks on the Kinsey Komedy Kompany, assistance dogs and bee keeping. They provide bags to first-time library card recipients in the children’s department, support Summer Reading Program activities and have purchased various electronics for the library.

Information is available at the library desk, on the library website and on the Friends of the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Facebook page.

SHOP LOCAL

Fostoria is home to many mom and pop shops, offering a variety of products and services for shoppers.

When you need a day of pampering, you don’t have to look outside of Fostoria’s city limits. Jnail, 624 Plaza Drive, offers clients a variety of nail services, including acrylic sets, natural sets, manicures, pedicures and dip powders. Meanwhile, Au Soleil Day Spa, 109 S. Main St., offers massage/reflexology, manicure/pedicure, acrylic and CND shellac, cuts and color, waxing and tanning and spray tanning service.

Purchase any kind of jewelry pieces — from watches to necklaces to bracelets in a variety of brands — from Alan Kaminsky Jewelers LLC, 111 S. Main St., or find something for music lovers at Second Wind Music Center, 118 W. Center St.

Get customized products such as apparel, awards and promotional items at Connexions Inc., 110 N. Main St., or Quality Printing & Graphics, 767 Indepedence Ave., which is a full-service printing and graphics company.

For events or parties, look no further than Deena’s Cakes & Cookies, 241 E. Eagle St., for your fresh baked goods.

Fostoria’s two flower shops, Flowerland, 11040 Ohio 18, and Payne Brothers Florist, 825 S. Union St., offer a personal touch to a gift that can be delivered locally or picked up at the store. They offer anything from bouquets to flower pots to hanging baskets and more all throughout the year.

For those who are looking for a small gift but are unsure of exactly what to buy should check out the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital gift shop. Candy and other treats, candles, purses, cement sculptures, jewelry, scarves, socks, holiday decor, small toys, books, sports team articles, items for everyday use and more can be found at the local shop, located inside the hospital’s entrance 3, 501 Van Buren St.

Small businesses can compete in both the domestic and international trade arenas for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the experience they provide for their customers. While they may not have the marketing muscle to compete with large corporations, many small businesses have perfected the art of providing top-notch experiences for their customers by embracing several strategies that make consumers feel appreciated.

Improved customer service: Nearly every consumer has had to contact a retailer or service provider regarding a purchase at one point or another. Contacting a large corporation can be a difficult experience for consumers, who often must answer several telephone prompts before they can be connected to a human being. Small businesses typically do not ask customers to clear such hurdles before they can get in touch with an actual person. That makes the process of contacting customer service less time-consuming and aggravating and more enjoyable for customers.

Responses: Small businesses are in better position to respond to negative experiences or reviews, particularly online reviews, because they have fewer customers than large companies who field hundreds if not thousands of complaints per day. Studies have shown that customers appreciate responses from businesses they patronize. A 2018 online reviews survey from Review Trackers found that 53 percent of consumers expect a response to negative reviews within a week of posting their reviews and are disappointed when they do not receive a response. Unfortunately, the same survey found that 63 percent of reviewers have never received a response to a review. Small businesses are in a unique position to respond to online reviews, and providing such responses can turn a potentially negative consumer experience into a positive one. What’s more, because online reviews and responses are public, prospective customers can read a company’s response and know that owners want their customers to have as positive an experience as possible.

Personalization: Many large companies won’t customize their products, as their financial success is typically rooted in how effectively they can scale to thousands of customers per day, if not more. So large companies have less incentive to work one-on-one with customers. Small businesses are not beholden to scale, which gives them the flexibility offer more unique products, including customized items.

Editor’s note: This is a story in a series highlighting New Year’s Eve resolutions and tips on how community members can stay on track using local resources.