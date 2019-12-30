By CAITLIN NEARHOOD

PORT CLINTON — The search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly has expanded nationally, Port Clinton police Chief Rob Hickman said during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have joined the investigation with local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshal’s office a week after Harley went missing.

Harley’s family reported him missing at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 21 after he did not return home from school Dec. 20.

The police department is asking local residents to help by placing fliers with Harley’s description and law enforcement contact information around Port Clinton and their communities. The fliers are available at the police department, and Hickman said over 1,500 fliers were printed. He said more fliers will likely need to be made.

Hickman requested the Port Clinton community to keep their porch lights on at night to help Harley.

“If you see a light on, we don’t want you to be scared, we want you to go knock on the door,” Hickman said, speaking directly to Harley. Residents were instructed to then call 911, and law enforcement will make sure Harley returns home.

Hickman also asked Port Clinton residents to check their video surveillance systems for any images of Harley or any suspicious activity.

The chief had no updates Friday, but said he still believes Harley is alive.

He said local law enforcement are receiving tips from the community and across the United States and are working with those jurisdictions. Police will again look over video from surveillance for any clues. A still image was released from a camera situated “in the area between Harley’s residence on East 5th Street and the high school and middle school campus,” Hickman said.

“Harley is alive and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” he said Friday.

On Thursday, about 75 first responders aided by two helicopters and dogs pressed the search for the missing 14-year-old boy. Harley had a disagreement with his parents Dec. 20 and has been missing since then. Hickman said his parents took away an electronic device as a punishment, and Harley felt they were being unfair.

Hickman said officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s office, Port Clinton fire and EMS and the police department, along with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, were in the area near the school and elsewhere searching for Harley. About 12 dogs also are being used in the search, including cadaver dogs.

Searches have concentrated in a 150-acre area southeast of the family home.

The Border Patrol and the State Highway Patrol had helicopters in the air that have been searching the shoreline and water, he said.

Hickman said Friday the reward for information leading to Harley will soon be increased from $4,000, and the new amount will be posted to the department’s Facebook page. Daily news conferences will continue at 3 p.m. until Harley is found, he said.

Harley is 4-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 419-734-3121.

