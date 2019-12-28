By MORGAN MANNS

While it’s important to take care of your physical well-being, tending to your mental state equally important.

Some community members may be thinking of taking better care of themselves emotionally in 2020. And Fostoria has the resources to help them do so.

TAKE TIME FOR YOURSELF

Stress can affect people of any age. While small amounts of stress may stimulate adrenaline responses and help people power through difficult projects or solve problems, chronic stress can impact the mind and body in harmful ways.

WebMD defines stress as any change in the environment that requires the body to react and adjust in response. The body may react to stress physically, emotionally and/or mentally. Positive stress, called eustress, can take the form of getting a new job with greater responsibilities. However, it’s the bad stress — distress — that can cause tension and other negative consequences.

Money, health and relationships are some of the common contributors to stress in the United States. Seventy-seven percent of Americans regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress, and 73 percent experience psychological symptoms from stress.

Stress can have many implications. When the body is stressed, muscles tense up and chronic stress can cause the muscles in the body to stay taut and tense for long periods of time, says the American Psychological Association. This may lead to tension headaches and musculoskeletal disorders.

The Mayo Clinic advises that stress can cause fatigue, changes in sex drive, stomach upset, and difficulty sleeping. Stress also affects mood, potentially resulting in lack of motivation or focus, anxiety, sadness, and/or angry outbursts.

Healthline links chronic stress to behaviors such as overeating, not eating enough, alcohol or drug abuse, and social withdrawal.

Reducing stress is a priority for many people. Although it is not an easy undertaking, slowly removing stressors from one’s life and taking steps toward changing one’s responses to stressful situations can help. There are many stress-management strategies, and not every one is right for all individuals. However, the following techniques may be helpful:

• Meditation: Mindful meditation, deep breathing, yoga, and tai chi are ways to focus the brain away from stressful situations.

“Meditation can be used for many reasons but the biggest one being that it helps to calm the body and mind by releasing serotonin and teaching one’s mind how to find peace,” Shayna Looney, yoga instructor at Power Up Fostoria, said. “This can help reduce stress levels and anxiety.”

She explained how taking time to quiet and calm the mind and body while focusing on breathing creates peace inside the mind and body, while also allowing oneself to focus on self-love.

People can practice at home by finding a quiet, comfortable spot on a bed, couch or floor to lay on. While laying on their backs, their arms can either be palm-up along their sides or they can take their hands to their hearts/stomachs. Their legs should also be in a relaxed state.

Once there, they should close their eyes and begin to connect their body with their breath, inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts. After a steady breath cycle is achieved, Looney said people should start to notice clarity and peace in the mind. They should continue to focus on the repetition of breath until they’ve reached a state of relaxation.

Once that is achieved, they can start to use a guided meditation from an online source or phone app if they’d like to.

“To come out of a meditative state, simply slowly roll onto one side of your body and guide yourself to a seated position,” Looney said. “Slowly find yourself back into your environment and take on the rest of your day in a calm, peaceful, energetic way.”

Looney teaches a yoga and weights class at Power Up Fostoria, 106 N. Main St., every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. She alternates her classes to focus on different parts of the body, such as arms or abs, and switches up her classes to focus on certain yoga poses. She also teaches a yoga and wine class about once a month, which weighs more heavily on the yoga flow and meditation.

• Exercise: Regular physical activity can help reduce stress. Visit any of Fostoria’s exercise facilities, including the Geary Family YMCA, Power Up Fostoria, Fit N Dance Shakin’ it With Shelly and Fitness by Brett.

• Reduce screen time: Electronic devices can be addictive. But over time and with some concerted effort, men, women and children can cut back on screen time. Officials offer the following advice for reducing screen time: keep a journal to log screen time over a course of a few weeks; use a standard alarm clock; make a list of goals to refer to when you’re tempted to look at your screens and instead engage in real-world experiences; schedule a block of time when media use is allowed and resist the urge to activate devices throughout the rest of the day; and delete apps that take up too much of your time.

• Read more books: It may be tempting to curl up on the couch and turn on the television to unwind, but research indicates that reading is one of the best workouts for the brain. One way to strengthen the mind’s muscle may be as simple as picking up a book.

When the brain is working efficiently, it may be less prone to some of the issues that can cause a decline in memory and brain function. Research published in the journal Neurology found frequent brain exercise through reading lowered mental decline by 32 percent.

Of course, the benefits of reading extend beyond the physical. Literary fiction can help people be more empathetic. Getting lost in a book and the characters’ stories makes others more relatable. Reading has the potential to help a person understand what people are thinking, offers research published in the journal Science.

Picking up a good book also can help a person gain knowledge of new cultures, ideas and history and even improve vocabulary.

Picking up a newspaper or magazine, joining a book club or reading with children are just a few of the many ways to improve the mind through reading.

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St., houses thousands of resources for community members to stay on track with their resolution to read more books.

The library is made up of five levels. Level 1 is the library’s reference floor, which has genealogy books, local history books, newspapers, an obituary database and area school year books. Level 3 is the main floor of the library where new books, DVDs, fiction works and magazines can be found, while non-fiction books, musical CDs and foreign language materials can be found on Level 4. The children’s collection is on Level 5. Level 2 is made up of meeting rooms for various organizations or library events.

Anyone can get a library card, which is free. To obtain one, an individual needs proof of current address. If the individual is under the age of 18, they also need a parent or guardian with them.

Card members with Kaubisch Memorial Public Library can also rent books, eBooks, magazines, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games, as well as use the library’s other resources.

Renewals are free with a card as long as no one else is waiting for that item.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.

• Get out: Fostoria is home to several outdoor locations that may increase peace of mind and provide a place for community members to become one with nature, including six reservoirs and a plethora of parks where community members can walk, fish and participate in other recreational activities.

Reservoir 1, Lake Daugherty, and Reservoir 4, Lake Mosier, are located along Independence Avenue on the southwest side of town while Reservoir 2, Lake Mottrom, and Reservoir 3, Lake Lamberjack, are situated at the western part of town off of West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive. Reservoir 6, Veterans Memorial, can be found at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Township Road 218 to the west of the city and Reservoir 5, Lake LeComte, sits along Township Road 217 near Lakeland Golf Course.

Fostoria is also home to City Park and Gray Park on North Vine Street, Foundation Park on South Union Street, Jackson Park on Jackson Street, Harmon Park at the corner of Wood and Fourth streets, Portage Park on Perrysburg Road, the Rail Park off of South Poplar Street and the Buckley Street tennis courts.

• Travel more: Travel is much more than leaving one’s home. It’s about setting habits aside, escaping comfort zones and trying something different — and doing so in a different location. Traveling is known to engage the mind, build confidence, help people develop opinions and encourage them to connect with others.

A 2017 study from the job site Glassdoor found that the average U.S. employee who receives paid time off had only taken 54 percent of that time off in the previous 12 months. So it seems that many people not only need to find time to relax, but also need to commit to using the relaxation time they have already earned. Professionals should make an effort to use all of their available paid time off each year.

The Glassdoor report also found that many workers who are taking time off are still working while on vacation. In fact, two in three employees reported working while on vacation, while more than one in four indicated they were expected to know what was going on in the office while they were away, and even chip in if needed.

Men and women who need more time to relax can resolve to leave the office behind when beginning their vacations, informing both their bosses and subordinates that they will not be reachable while away.

TAKE TIME FOR LOVED ONES

Talking and spending time with friends or family can help relieve stress.

For the majority of working professionals, finding quality time to spend with loved ones can be a delicate balancing act. But working parents do not have to wait until retirement to enjoy being in the company of their families. With some fine tuning, anyone can find ways to spend more time with their children, spouse, extended families, and friends.

1. Eat dinner together every night.

2. Switch work hours.

3. Put it on the calendar.

4. Work together. Family time need not be limited to recreation or leisure. Get the entire family involved in a chore or project so you can work together toward a common goal. Landscaping, painting a room in the house or even grocery shopping are some examples of chores that can be turned into family time.

5. Enjoy family media. Instead of retiring to separate corners of the house with tablets or mobile phones in tow, find a TV series everyone can enjoy together.

Likewise, the importance of friends cannot be overstated. Maintaining a healthy group of friends can help relieve stress by enabling a person to have a go-to network of close companions with whom to share the ups and downs of life.

The Mayo Clinic says that friends can increase one’s sense of belonging and purpose; help one cope with trauma; encourage change, including avoiding unhealthy lifestyle habits; and help one improve his or her self-confidence and self-worth. The medical group also says that people with strong social support systems have a reduced risk of depression, high blood pressure and unhealthy weights.

Editor’s note: This is the third story in a series highlighting some of the most common New Year’s Eve resolutions and tips on how community members can stay on track using local resources.