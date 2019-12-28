TIFFIN — A Toledo man who was shot in Fostoria was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury.

Amiko Shaka McNeal, 45, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, according to court records.

He allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to Juan Williams with a deadly weapon June 23, court records state.

About 9 a.m. June 23, Fostoria Police Division was sent to West Fourth Street for a report of an altercation with shots fired, and officers found McNeal, who had been shot inside a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, and Williams at the scene.

Court records state that it appeared McNeal attempted to shoot Williams, at which point Williams and McNeal were involved in a physical altercation over a weapon. McNeal was shot in the left bicep before Williams was able to wrestle the weapon from him.