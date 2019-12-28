With Christmas presents out of their boxes and in their appropriate places and the tree either having already come down or seeing its last days, people are shifting their attention to New Year’s Eve.

Fostoria will have several options to offer on Tuesday, ranging from low- to high-key and from daytime to after dark.

GEARY FAMILY YMCA

Earliest on the schedule will be the Geary Family YMCA’s second annual NOON Year’s Eve Celebration, lasting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with senior- and family-friendly fun planned.

A disc jockey will provide entertainment and the opportunity to dance, with food, crafts and a wellness fair also on hand. Door prizes and giveaways are slated, as well as a balloon drop at noon.

YMCA members will be admitted free. Entry charges for others are $3 for senior and youth guests, $5 for adult guests and $15 for family guests.

THIBODEAU’S SENECA LANES

Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes has New Year’s Eve bowling specials planned from the afternoon until after 2020 arrives, with payment reservations suggested.

From 3:30-6 p.m., $49.95 will be good for bowling, soda pop, pizza and party favors for groups of up to six people. From 6:30-9 p.m., the same will be available for $69.95, then between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., $25 per person will be good for bowling, pizza, a pitcher of soda pop or beer, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

The establishment will also offer walk-in open bowling as lanes are available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A rate of $24.95 per lane, per hour will allow up to six people to bowl.

VENUE 18

Two separate parties will take place Tuesday night at Venue 18, both beginning at 8 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve Black and Gold Affair will take on a “dress to impress” tone with a “proper attire” only stipulation. A disc jockey will be present for music with the possibility of live entertainment as well. Food and a photo booth will be available, and a champagne toast is scheduled for midnight.

Also at Venue 18 will be New Year’s Eve at the Diva Den, an event geared toward the LGBT community. Food and drink will be available, a DJ will be on hand and drag performances are scheduled for three times.

POWER UP FOSTORIA

For those who have some get up and go on New Year’s morning, 9 o’clock will be the start time for cardio drumming at Power Up Fostoria. The business will be closed during its normal hours of 5-8 p.m. that day.