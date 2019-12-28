TOLEDO — An Arcadia man who was arrested in Toledo in October after stealing a car from Findlay with an infant inside has been sentenced.

Joshua Gilliland, 29, of Arcadia, was sentenced Monday by Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook. The sentence leaned heavily toward rehabilitation for Gilliland. There was no state prison time.

Gilliland, who apologized to both the family and police for his behavior, will be required to serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, followed by six months at the Correctional Treatment Facility. Gilliland will then serve an additional six months at work release, and then he will be placed on 90 days of electronic monitoring.

He will also serve four years of community control. Additionally, Gilliland must receive a trauma evaluation, consume no drugs or alcohol and maintain employment. His driver’s license will be suspended for three years.

He has paid restitution in the amount of $3,450.

During the sentencing, Judge Cook said a large part of the decision was made with the understanding of the baby’s family.

Gilliland, 29, was taken into custody the evening of Oct. 5 in a parking lot on Byrne Road, north of Hill Avenue, in Toledo after reportedly striking two police cruisers. He fled the stolen vehicle but was apprehended by a Toledo K-9 unit.

A 9-month-old girl who had been in the car was not injured during the incident and was returned to her parents at the scene.

Findlay police had contacted area authorities at about 7:50 p.m. that night about a vehicle theft from a residence in the 400 block of Monroe Avenue. The vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green, and was followed to Toledo.

Gilliland was initially charged with kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, child endangerment, felony fleeing and eluding, and two counts of assault on a police officer in connection with the incident.

He entered a no contest plea earlier this month to felony charges of assault, abduction and failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer. The additional charges of receiving stolen property, endangering children and assault were dismissed.