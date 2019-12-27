By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Millions of people around the world are conjuring up their New Year’s resolutions, many of which will bring them better health, both mentally and physically.

According to statistics, dieting and eating healthier was the most popular resolution for 2019, followed closely by exercising more and losing weight.

Fostoria offers a variety of resources for community members to stay on track with their goals.

GET PHYSICALLY FIT

One of the most common resolutions every year is to exercise more.

Fostoria is home to several facilities that offer a chance for community members to not only begin but achieve their goals to be more physically fit.

• Fit N Dance Shakin’ It With Shelly, 210 S. Main St., offers Fit N Dance, Fit N Jump, karate, kickboxing, cardio kickboxing, Step N Drumming, zumba, circuit training and Fit Walk N Tone.

Fit N Dance invites participants to partake in a variety of dance moves while listening to upbeat music. Fit N Jump utilizes the use of jumping shoes, which participants wear during their exercise. Fit Walk N Tone takes people on a walk through town or inside the studio to upbeat music.

When cardio kickboxing, people go through a series of kickboxing moves to the beat of fast-paced music. Step N Drumming keeps participants moving as they combine drumming and music to exercise.

All classes are $7 except for Fit N Jump, which is $10, and karate.

For more information or a weekly schedule of classes, visit Fit N Dance Shakin it with Shelly on Facebook.

• Power Up Fostoria, 106 N. Main St., offers a week full of group fitness classes from cardio drumming to circuit training to yoga.

“Group workouts are a fun and effective way for people to reach their health goals,” Trisha Roddy, owner, said. “It’s a supportive community of people on the same journey.”

The class schedule is typically cardio drumming at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; and yoga & weights at 6 p.m. and Pure Power Fit Camp at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Saturdays vary, however, the program typically includes cardio drumming or kickboxing at 9 a.m. and Pure Power Fit Camp at 10 a.m.

Cardio drumming combines drumming, music, rhythm and movement with the use of drumsticks and fitness balls to both release stress and gain strength while Pure Power Fit Camp is a strength and endurance-based circuit training course.

Weighted yoga takes participants through a series of yoga flows while incorporating weights for deep core strengthening. Classes vary in focus on different muscles in the body or may set aside the weights to work on more traditional flows or a progression into a specific pose.

• The Geary Family YMCA, located at 154 W. Center St., offers a diverse array of programs for people of all ages, including a 35-yard pool for lap swimming, exercise, instruction as well as recreation and play instructional pool with a moveable floor and warm water; a 9-person whirlpool spa for those 18 years and older; an air conditioned state-of-the-art Fitness Center and Strength Training area with Cybex equipment; an indoor running track with rubber floor; an air-conditioned Free Weight Room; an air-conditioned aerobic/dance room for fitness classes; two gymnasiums with a recreational schedule; a Family Fun Center offering foosball, air hockey, bumper pool and ping pong; a Youth Adventure Center (YAC) with soft play equipment for children 4-7 years old; an air-conditioned regulation racquetball court and one regulation squash court; and more.

The membership program bases rates on the type of membership that best fits the customer’s needs and household income.

For those with a household income of less than $40,000, rates vary from $38 per month for a family membership to $24 per month for an adult membership. For those with a household income of $40,000-$49,000, rates vary from $46 per month for a family membership to $30 for an adult membership. For those with a household income of more than $50,000, rates vary from $54 per month for a family membership to $36 per month for an adult membership.

Youth memberships are $15 per month.

For more information, visit gearyfamilyymca.org, or Geary Family YMCA on Facebook or call 419-435-6608.

BEGIN A HEALTHIER DIET

Another common resolution, which often ties into exercising, is to eat healthier.

According to Dr. Michael Badik, family medicine physician, the biggest thing is portion control.

“You don’t have to decrease the types of foods that you eat,” he said. “Eating smaller amounts of those will help you with your weight loss and diet changes for the new year.”

He offered the following additional pointers:

• Limit processed foods — Stay away from fried foods, junk food and processed meats like bologna and hot dogs. The best path to long-term nutrition is finding what is less nutritious in one’s diet and phasing those items out while also incorporating more nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and any foods that provide the body with a lot of nutrition on their own.

• Increase colors — include fruits and vegetables into your diet every day.

• Healthy snacking — eat fruits and vegetables or small amounts of peanut butter when snacking.

• Include fiber — Fiber helps keep your appetite in check as well as helps regulate bowel movements.

• Exercise — Ideally 30 minutes each day at least 5 days per week. “If you have trouble getting that in, break it down to 10-minute sections,” Badik said. “Walking is great exercise and you can always do it with a partner, which is great for both people.”

• Drink lots of water — replace pop, juice and gatorade with water when quenching your thirst, which commonly helps appease appetites. “We commonly feel hungry when actually we’re really thirsty,” Badik said.

• Plan ahead — Think about the food at home and plan ahead, especially when you know there will be late nights. Meal prep when time allows. Know what you’re getting at the store ahead of time so you’re not purchasing a bunch of food on an empty stomach.

When you haven’t planned but would feel guilty for dining out or pulling through a drive thru, local residents have another option. In addition to exercise classes, Power Up Fostoria offers nutrition products through Herbalife. Products include:

— Shakes, which serve as a low-calorie, low-carb, low-sugar meal replacement that is high in protein offering 21 vitamins and minerals;

— Tea and aloe to boost energy and metabolism and sooth the stomach to prepare for the nutrients of the shake;

— Post-workout protein drinks that offer 24 grams of protein to refuel muscles; and more.

“It’s a healthier meal option for people who want something that’s quick,” Roddy explained of the shakes. “It makes you feel full. You don’t feel like you have to eat anything else with it and you get the results that you’re looking for.”

The shakes come in a variety of fruit, chocolate, peanut butter and coffee flavors, including PB and Jelly, Maui Sunset and Berry Cheesecake. The club has a shake of the week, which is often seasonal, such as pepppermint bark for the holidays.

The shake bar is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Just remember, you can’t lose 20 pounds in one day,” Badik said. “But you can lose one pound a week. So work toward that goal and keep progressing. Stay motivated and active beyond the first few weeks of the new year.”

Editor’s note: This is the second story in a series highlighting some of the most common New Year’s Eve resolutions and tips on how community members can stay on track using local resources.