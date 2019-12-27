TIFFIN — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners discussed potential financial moves for 2020 Thursday afternoon and approved an equipment purchase for Seneca County EMS.

During the final meeting of the year, Commissioner Mike Kerschner suggested putting $125,000 into the county’s Budget Stabilization Fund and designating about $150,000 for the eventual creation of a human resources department. The commissioners agreed to consider Kerschner’s suggestions next month when more data is available.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said as of Thursday, the county’s General Fund revenue and expenses for the year were at about $17.8 million. She said the figure did not count about $100,000 more in revenue from the county jail.

In other business, Seneca County Emergency Services Director Ken Majors said his department needs to purchase nine new cardiac monitors.

He said brand new Philips monitors were purchased in 2015, but those monitors are to lose their Food and Drug Administration approval. The department is not allowed to bill for services unless their equipment has FDA approval.

Majors said new Zoll monitors are the best device available. He said Zoll is a reputable company and that SCEMS uses their other products. The monitors are also used in several surrounding counties and by the city of Fostoria.

“These monitors will work in concert with some of our other equipment,” he said.

No General Fund money is to be used for the purchase, Majors said, as funding was available in the EMS budget. The funding was available thanks to a large 2016 grant that helped purchase three new ambulances for the department. The grant has helped the department save money for other future equipment purchases, including the monitors.

The cost of the monitors is about $206,000 and they should arrive in March or April. This figure is lower because of the trade-in value of the previous monitors.

Majors also told commissioners to keep the Anderson family in their thoughts and prayers. Eileen Anderson, who was an EMT with SCEMS for more than 20 years, lost her fight to cancer Wednesday.

“Her extended family is suffering, but she is watching over us and is no longer in pain,” Majors said.

Anderson also was a 911 dispatcher in the county.

In other action, the commissioners agreed to continue meeting on Thursdays at 10 a.m. through the first quarter of next year. The schedule could later be reconsidered.

The first meeting of the year is slated for Jan. 9.

According to state law, the reorganizational meeting must be held no later than the second Monday of January and the board must elect a president at the meeting. On Thursday, the commissioners also had preliminary discussions about potentially trading some board and committee assignments. These assignments, which feature about 35 seats on different committees and boards, will be finalized Jan. 9.

During new business, the commissioners approved:

• A $2,457.55 supplemental appropriation to the Soil & Water Fund for PERS.

• A $505 supplemental appropriation to the County Sewer District.

• A $51,767.90 fund transfer to the Public Assistance Fund.

• A $54,361.37 fund transfer to the Public Assistance Fund.

• A $61,058.01 fund transfer to the Public Assistance Fund.

• Accepting a $55,445 bid for a new vehicle on behalf of the Seneca County Veterans Service Commission.