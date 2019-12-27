Christmas grinches have struck again.

Only this time, instead of stealing packages off of people’s porches, they have vandalized people’s properties.

The Fostoria Police Division received multiple reports of slashed tires occurring on Christmas night. The reports came in throughout the day Thursday as citizens awoke to find their tires had been messed with.

According to the media report, the first report came in just after 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Cherry Street. The caller reported one of their driver’s side tires had been punctured.

Next door, a resident reported two of their vehicles had tires slashed.

Two callers, one in the 500 block of Lynn Street and the other in the 600 block of Lynn Street, reported having three and two of their tires slashed, respectively.

A fifth call came in around 1:30 p.m., reporting both driver’s side tires of a vehicle had been slashed in the 400 block of Stadium Drive.

“Please turn on outside lights, and be watchful,” a post on the Fostoria Police Division’s Facebook page read.

It also advised community members to report any suspicious activity to 419-435-8573.