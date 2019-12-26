By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Shopping, gift-wrapping, budgeting, baking, cooking, traveling.

Life can get busy and sometimes stressful during the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

As travelers through the tri-county area made their way to and from family gatherings, work, the store and anywhere else their Christmas Eve took them, three local organizations helped many of them slow down a bit, putting a little bit of the Christmas magic back into their lives.

The Fostoria Police Division and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, along with employees from loanDepot, Findlay, traveled the streets of Fostoria and Findlay on Tuesday, spreading a little holiday cheer. Officers and deputies looked for drivers making minor traffic violations before pulling them over for a Christmas surprise.

Instead of handing out traffic citations, the first responders gave about 20 drivers a gift card to use toward their Christmas meal or Christmas presents this year.

“It’s a nice change of pace, making people’s days,” Fostoria police Officer Adam Bour said in a live video of the event. “We do make people’s days often but it’s nice making their day on traffic stops; to make people cheerful rather than give them a citation.”

Many Fostoria drivers were heading to Christmas parties, visiting family members in the nursing home, purchasing some food for sick relatives or getting some last-minute shopping in. Bour and Officer Tim Ink drove their cruisers while Fostorian Greg Flores, employee at loanDepot, videoed the stops, capturing the gratitude and appreciation from those getting through this busy time of year.

“It’s been in our community for about five to six years and it’s something I don’t want to let go,” Flores said after the event. “Everybody looks forward to it each year on Facebook and it’s always a good time. It also gives the police a chance to get to know the community a little better and have the community see them in a different light.”

Flores documented the action on Facebook Live for an audience of hundreds on social media. Through his live feed, the three entities received many thanks and much praise from community members and viewers from all over the continent.

Several saw the act of kindness and decided to pay it forward, donating to the cause through Flores’ Venmo account. Between the donations and the money from loanDepot, about $1,000 was given back into the two communities, warming the hearts of thousands.

Flores began the tradition of “giving gifts, not tickets” about five years ago, giving last-minute Christmas toys and monetary donations to the police division for them to hand out to unsuspecting members of the community.

“It helps out the community,” Ink said, adding, “It’s a chain of events. One person helps out another person and then they help out the next person and it just keeps going. It’s a great thing, especially at this time of year.”

In addition to the gift cards, the Fostoria Police Division adopted a family, purchasing a holiday meal for them and getting them some presents.