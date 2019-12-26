By SCOTT COTTOS

and MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITERS

Now that Christmas is over for most community members, they may be planning for the new year.

For some, that means making a New Year’s resolution.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get healthier. Diet, exercise. That’s a pretty easy one,” Lt. Fred Reinhart, Fostoria Fire Division, said.

According to statistics, dieting and eating healthier was the most popular resolution for 2019, followed closely by exercising more and losing weight.

Many people see the dawn of a new year as the perfect time to implement changes that they hope will have positive impacts on their lives in the year ahead while others strive to continue on the positive paths that they have already embarked on.

“I just strive to stay positive and be a positive influence on people around me,” Mayor Eric Keckler said. “I challenge myself to continue to learn new things and to go somewhere I have never been before each year. I don’t always think of it as a New Year’s resolution. I’m just thankful for the health and the life I have been given. So, I want to be best person I can be to feel worthy for what I have been given.”

Rachael Smith, waitress at Fostoria Dell’s, said she wants to continue to be a working mother and continue moving forward in her life.

Others may set goals for themselves.

“My New Year’s resolutions for 2020 are to be twice as giving as I was in ’19 and to be in a position to retire my wife from work within one year,” Fostorian Clayton Moore, insurance agent and softball coach, said.

Meanwhile, others might just want to be a little more grateful of the things they already have.

“As you get older, probably just enjoying those people you’re with more. Sometimes when you’re younger, it seems like you don’t pay as much attention to it and as you get older you certainly start to appreciate them more and realizing long-term friendships, family, things like that,” Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno said. “I’ll tell you what — the crew I’ve got here is phenomenal. I actually enjoy coming to work every day, so it’s kind of hard to say, ‘Oh, next year I’m going to do this or that.’ That’s probably something I’ve noticed as I’ve gotten older — just appreciating those around you. And I’ll probably do a little more of that.”

As popular as making resolutions may be, reports indicate that they’re more popular to make than commit to. A 2015 report from U.S. News & World Report indicated that 80 percent of resolutions fail.

So how can men and women become part of the minority who see their resolutions through to fruition? The following strategies, offered by METRO, may help:

• Plan on being patient. Men and women who expect immediate results may be in for some disappointment, and that can compromise their future efforts. Recognize that resolutions rarely produce overnight results, and that commitments to losing weight and saving more money take time. If necessary, set small goals that can serve as markers on your way to achieving the larger goal.

• Be as specific as possible. In addition to being patient, being specific when deciding on a resolution can increase the likelihood that the successful pursuit of that resolution will have as positive an impact on your life as possible. For example, a nonspecific resolution to lose weight may be successful if you only shed a single pound. But men and women who resolve to lose weight typically want to lose more than one pound. By resolving to lose a predetermined and specific number of pounds, you might be more likely to commit to your goal, and more encouraged the closer you get to achieving that goal.

• Don’t be shy. Sharing your resolution with others is a great way to generate support for your pursuit. And that support can motivate you if you hit a rough patch and keep you on track as you progress toward your goal. By sharing your resolution with others, you’re also indirectly inviting others who might have set similar goals in the past to offer incite and/or advice, which can prove invaluable.

• Expect setbacks. Just like it’s important to be patient, it’s equally important to recognize there will be setbacks. Men and women who resolve to save more money and have set specific monthly savings goals should not allow one monthly shortfall to derail all of their efforts. An unforeseen expense such as an automotive or home repair might compromise your ability to meet your monthly savings goal. Such setbacks are inevitable regardless of your resolution, so don’t be discouraged when they happen. Just commit to getting back on track in time to meet your next goal.

Successful New Year’s resolutions might be hard to come by. But there are ways to stay the course and see resolutions through to realization.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of stories about making New Year’s resolutions and how community members can commit to them using local resources.