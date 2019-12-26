BRET NYE / for the Review Times

Bascom Joint Fire District personnel and troopers from the Fremont post of State Highway Patrol work at the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident Christmas morning. According to Trooper Jacob Mellinger, a witness reported Richard E. Distel, 91 of Tiffin, was northbound on TR 113 in a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and made a rolling stop at the intersection of CR 591 and TR 113. Melissa Cunningham of New Riegel was driving northeast on CR 591 in a 2012 Honda Pilot and struck Distel’s vehicle. Mellinger said Distel and a passenger in Cunningham’s vehicle, Ellyse Cunningham, also of New Riegel, were both transported to Mercy Health — Tiffin Hospital by Bascom EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Ellyse and Melissa Cunningham and another passenger in Cunningham’s vehicle were all wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, Mellinger said. He did not know whether or not Distel had been wearing a seat belt. Bascom Joint Fire District, the Echo unit, John’s Welding & Towing and D & D Total Repair assisted at the scene.