It’s Christmas Eve and many families may be planning to celebrate with a feast.

The Fostoria Fire Division is reminding area residents that cooking causes more than 160,000 home structure fires annually and is considered the No. 1 cause of home fires and home injuries. Of the 160,000 annual cooking fires, two-thirds started with the ignition of food or other cooking materials, according to Fostoria’s Local 325 Facebook post.

“Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. In an effort to keep your home and community safe, please share these tips with friends and family,” the post reads. “Knowing how to respond quickly could be the difference between a minor kitchen fire and a devastating disaster.”

The post indicates that most of these fires are ignited by grease.

IF A GREASE FIRE STARTS:

• Cover the flames with a metal lid or cookie sheet. Leave the cover on until it has cooled.

• Turn off the heat source.

• If it’s small and manageable, pour baking soda or salt on it to smother the fire.

• As a last resort, spray the fire with a Class B dry chemical fire extinguisher.

• Do not try to extinguish the fire with water.

• Do not attempt to move the pot or pan outside.

• Do not use flour, baking powder or other cooking powders that resemble baking soda or salt as they have a different chemical makeup and will make the fire worse.

IF YOU ARE UNABLE

TO EXTINGUISH

THE GREASE FIRE:

“GET OUT!” the post says. “You and your family members need to leave as soon as you can to prevent injury or loss of life. Do not try to be a hero.”

• Close the door as you leave to help contain the fire.

• Call 911 as soon as you are at a safe distance from the fire.

• Do not re-enter your home until the fire has been contained by firefighters.

“It’s also important to remember that three out of five non-fatal home cooking fire injuries occurred when the victim tried to fight the fire themselves,” the post continues, stating the most common injuries sustained were burns to the hands and lower arms.

According to the post, “While it is important to remember these steps in order to take appropriate action during a grease fire, it’s equally important to take actions to prevent them from occurring in the first place.”

TIPS TO PREVENT

GREASE FIRES:

• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food as the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.

• Be alert and do not use the stove or stovetop if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol.

• Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.

• Remove as much moisture as possible from the food before putting it in hot oil. Do not put frozen foods into hot grease.

• Keep the grease at the recommended temperature. If you see any smoke or the oil smells, it is an indication that it is too hot. Immediately turn off the burner to let it cool down.

• Heat the oil slowly.

• Add food gently to prevent splatter.

• Keep a lid near the pan you’re cooking with so that it is accessible if a fire starts.

• Always keep children away from the stove while cooking.

“By using proper cooking techniques and best practices, frying with grease or oil should pose a relatively small risk. Still, it’s always good to keep this information nearby in the event you do experience a grease fire,” the post reads. “A quick and proper reaction will minimize any damage as well as prevent injury and death.”