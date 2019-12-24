SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — This Christmas, Avaya Holdings Corp. will once again provide its industry-leading contact center solutions to help track Santa Claus’ journey around the world as he spreads holiday cheer.

Avaya’s contact center solutions handle millions of customer calls, web chats, and texts around the world each day, serving the largest banks, health systems, airlines and government agencies. This Christmas, Avaya will be sharing its customer engagement technology to support the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado so that children around the globe can monitor Santa’s progress and double check his safety during his travels.

The 64th annual NORAD Tracks Santa will begin today through Christmas Day and will provide real-time updates on Santa’s progress as he soars through the sky in his sleigh with his trusty reindeer companions. With thousands of volunteers staffing the NORAD hotline, tens of thousands of calls from children of all ages will be answered as Santa is successfully tracked.

During the 20-hour period in 2018, more than 1,500 hotline volunteers answered a record 137,158 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa 1-877-HI-NORAD hotline. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, available in eight languages, received 15.1 million visitors. More than 1.5 million people asked their Alexa devices “Hey, Alexa, where’s Santa?” and more than 10,000 people requested to track Santa through OnStar.

Avaya customer engagement technology helps volunteers carefully monitor Santa’s travels and ensure his safety using radar, satellites, planes and “Santa Cams” strategically positioned worldwide. Volunteers share that information with callers as Santa soars through the night sky across the globe.

The same Avaya Government Solutions used by NORAD Tracks Santa is also deployed by other government agencies. As a result, it has been extensively tested by the Department of Defense Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and is certified to be “Santa-ready.”

“Tracking Santa Claus on Christmas is a beloved tradition that spans more than six decades. Whether it be via phone call, smart home device, or app, each query into Santa’s location is met with complete customer satisfaction regardless of location,” said Jerry Dotson, VP, Avaya Government Solutions. “The capability to handle interactions across a variety of platforms makes for happier customers — many of which are children. We are proud to serve so many during the festive holiday season and that our technology helps spread joy across the globe.”

“NORAD Tracks Santa is a time-honored tradition that continues to grow and provide a joyous experience for each and every caller and volunteer,” said Preston Schlachter, NORAD Tracks Santa Program Manager. “Each and every query from around the world matters, so we’re happy to have Avaya’s trusted technology powering our team and ensuring that we can support the hundreds of thousands of calls and interactions we will receive in the 20-hour period.”

The NORAD Tracks Santa website features family-friendly games, videos and information about Santa. Details about Santa’s travels will also be available today through social media, including www.youtube.com/noradtrackssanta, https://twitter.com/NoradSanta and https://www.instagram.com/noradtrackssanta_official/.

The 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) hotline volunteers start taking calls at 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time today through 12 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Christmas morning.