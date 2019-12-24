By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

There’s no place like home for the holidays.

While this may be the lyrics to a well-known Christmas song, one Fostoria woman knows it to be true.

And a local company is making her wish to be home for Christmas a reality.

On Monday, Clouse Construction Corp. employees began and finished building a ramp to the front door of 837 Bugner St. so that Jackie Wright, who rents the property, could get in and out of her house.

Wright, a diabetic, has been bouncing between hospitals and nursing homes since mid-June after having some issues with her feet that prevented her from being able to walk.

She first had stents put in her legs to help increase circulation. After about three weeks, when the circulation to her toes wasn’t getting any better, she went back to the hospital to have all of them amputated.

She then had more stents put in her legs to further increase the blood flow to her feet and is now completing therapy.

“My doctor told me I could go home, but I’m still in a wheelchair so I couldn’t leave here until I had a ramp,” Wright explained.

Ginny Beaston, wrap-around coordinator with Seneca County Family and Children First Council, had been working with Wright since last fall as she raises her three grandchildren.

Wrap-Around is a national initiative to help families become strong, find services they’re eligible for and solutions to problems. The focus of the program is on children, helping them grow up and live productive lives, helping them overcome generational poverty and more.

Beaston said her main focus has been to get the family back together. She worked with FCFC director Sharon George to reach out to Clouse Construction, New Riegel, who agreed to build the ramp.

“We’ve always been so fortunate and we want to help other people out that are less fortunate whenever we can,” Lenny Clouse said. “She needed it done so we said we’d do the work and work out the details later.”

Employees began the work Monday morning and finished the ramp Monday afternoon.

“I am so happy and so blessed that (Ginny) did find someone to do this for us,” Wright said Monday. “I’m really excited and ready to go home. It’s been … it’s really been something. It’s been a long, enduring trip but now I can finally get my things together and go home.”

Wright hopes to be back in her house in time for Christmas, which she plans to celebrate with her three grandchildren — ages 14, 13 and 12 — who she has had custody of since her son’s passing nearly four years ago.

However, when her health issues sent her away this summer, her grandkids were placed in temporary custody of other family members.

“I really need to get home so I can start getting my life back together so my grandkids can come home,” she said. “I really miss them. I just love them so much.

“I’m just so thankful for all of the people who have been involved in all of this and have helped me and my grandkids. We’re just really blessed. I know it was a hard time, but things are going to be better. It will all be all right.”

Clouse Construction is a local general contractor and construction manager with area projects using pre-engineered steel buildings, including Good Shepherd Home, Mennel Milling, Roppe Corp., Fostoria Learning Center and more.