So long Longfellow

Crews knock down the southwestern corner of the former Longfellow Elementary School on Buckley Street Thursday afternoon as part of Fostoria City Schools’ building project, which has put all students grades preK-12 on one central campus. Fostoria Elementary School (the former Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School) on H.L. Ford Drive was renovated and expanded to make room for the additional students. A new building is being built north of the current Fostoria Junior/Senior High School and is expected to house students in January. After the current junior/senior high school building is emptied, it is to be demolished with the exception of the commons area, cafeteria, gymnasium and performing arts center. An open house/dedication for the new 7-12 building is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 12. What will happen to the former Holmes, Riley and Longfellow properties has yet to be announced.

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times