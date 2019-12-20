Fostoria

thefts

Thursday:

• A West Center Street caller said two packages were stolen from her front porch on Dec. 9.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A hospital employee reported a panic alarm at the information desk. The alarm was false.

• A caller reported a disabled semi in the southbound lane of North Countyline Street without hazard lights on or triangles set out. An officer reported hazard lights were on.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Dillon Circle address.

• An officer found a vehicle had been moved while making a follow-up stop at a North Union Street address.

• An officer was requested at a North Union Street location for a female shoving a male. The female left prior to an officer’s arrival. A caller later said the female stole movies when she left from the prior incident. The female later acknowledged having the property. The complainant was told it was a civil issue unless a receipt could be provided and was advised of options.

• A hospital employee reported a male needing a ride. An officer provided assistance.

• An officer attended to a vehicle parked at Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street. No problems were found, as occupants were playing phone games and eating food. They said they would be on their way soon.

Wednesday:

• An Eisenhower Drive caller reported a suspicious vehicle in her driveway.

• A caller requested standby while retrieving property from a Francis Avenue address. A male had collected some property and was told he was no longer welcome at the residence and would be arrested if he returns without a police escort.

• A caller reported a dog tied up near the railroad tracks in the area of East Fremont and Sandusky streets. The dog’s owner said the animal was out only long enough to relieve itself.

• A South Main Street caller reported an assault. A male who was running was located at a West Fourth Street address and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• A North Union Street caller reported a prank caller. An officer attempted to contact someone on the callback number.

• A caller reported an unwanted female at a West Clark Street address. All parties present were advised of options and warned for arguing.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A male at the sheriff’s department asked to speak to a deputy regarding text messages he received.

Wednesday:

• Per court order, a male was transported from a North Nickie Lane address to the hospital in Fostoria.