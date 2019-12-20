MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Sherry Roach (right) helps Tyson Fleming, 4, cut wrapping paper Thursday evening at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted a “How to” event, teaching youngsters how to wrap Christmas presents. Local children learned how to measure the wrapping paper, how to cut the paper, where to put tape, how to wrap the corners and how to curl bows. The library will host a make and take craft event Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the youth department. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.