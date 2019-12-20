By Vicki Johnson

Seneca County General Health District’s board unanimously voted to approve a 2020 operating license for Sunny Farms Landfill during its meeting Thursday with three multi-faceted license conditions.

The decision means the landfill at 12500 W. CR 18, Fostoria, can operate for another year.

Prior to the vote, the board allowed 10 minutes of comments from the citizen coalition opposing the license and from Sunny Farms representatives. Each reviewed their stances on the issue.

The board’s attorney, Joe Dunham of Eastman Smith, reviewed the legal standing of the board and recommended board members approve the operating license with conditions. (See accompanying list.)

Durham answered several questions that had been submitted to the health department before the vote.

He said Ohio EPA had found the landfill in “substantial compliance” with the consent order.

Board President Jimmie Young said the board was bound by law to what it can require from the landfill.

“We’re about the health of the people of this district,” he said. “If it wasn’t for you and all the countless hours of monitoring, this would have gone nowhere.”

Young referred to a health board meeting a year ago when people crowded into the meeting room to express their comments about odors coming from the landfill. The question of not renewing the landfill’s operating license first came before the board at that meeting when the 2019 license was up for renewal.

Following a hearing on Feb. 28, board members unanimously passed a resolution to issue a notice of intent to deny an operating license for the landfill.

The ensuing months led to increased monitoring and scheduling the required hearing to deny an operating license.

Last summer, the landfill reached a 30-page consent order and settlement with Ohio EPA in which Sunny Farms agreed to pay $1.71 million in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of past water pollution, solid waste and air pollution control laws. The landfill company also agreed to pay an additional $2.01 million for under-reported and mischaracterized fees associated with waste entering landfill facilities, it states.

In the settlement, the landfill paid $1.1 million to Ohio EPA, and $600,000 is to be placed in a trust to benefit health-related concerns in the Fostoria area.

The late July hearing was canceled and the board approved a 2019 operating license in August.

