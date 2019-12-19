By Jill Gosche

for the review times

TIFFIN — A Tiffin woman accused of cutting a man’s finger with a meat cleaver appeared via video before Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp on Wednesday morning. Shanna R. Smith, 49, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after an incident at Highland Park Estates, Lot 41, on Tuesday afternoon. Repp set Smith’s bond at $200,000, cash or surety, and ordered her to have no contact with the alleged victim. An attorney is to be appointed, and the case is to be set for a preliminary hearing. Tiffin Police Department officers found a man had a deep cut to his left ring finger, and the man said Smith cut him with a meet cleaver during an argument about a family cook-out, court records state. The man advised Shanna Smith began swinging the meat cleaver at him, and he was cut on the left ring finger by the meat cleaver in attempting to protect himself, they state. He was taken by Tiffin Fire Rescue Division to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital, according to court records. Highland Park Estates is located at 686 S. Sandusky St.

jgosche@advertiser-tribune.com