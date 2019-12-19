By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

TIFFIN — Fostoria Community Band’s Tuba Family Players will be among the featured artists at this week’s Friday Night Live at The Ritz.

The event gets under way at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 30 S. Washington St.

Members of the Tuba Family Players performing Friday include tuba players Tom Schetter, Dan Corfman and Doug Olenik and euphonium players Susan Lawless, Deanna Bentley, Cody Switzer and Carl Sherer.

Schetter, considered to be the group’s unofficial band director, has been a member of Fostoria Community Band for 24 of its 25 years and has been a part of the tuba group since its inception a decade ago.

“I’m just a technical advisor,” Schetter said. “It’s really a team effort. We are self directed. We share ideas and everybody has input.”

Schetter is retired from Fostoria City Schools, where he assisted in directing 5th-12th grade bands.

He said the tuba group blossomed from the idea of something years ago called a Tuba Christmas.

“It’s four-part music,” he said. “Two for tuba and two for euphonium. We thought it would be good to do a local version of that so we became the Tuba Family Players.”

In addition to Schetter, Lawless and Sherer were also founding members of the tuba group.

“It’s called the Tuba Family Players because the instruments are all of the same family,” Lawless said. “So there might be a euphonium, a baritone, a tuba, or a sousaphone.”

For many in the Tuba Family Players, there is a musical connection beyond enjoying playing the brass instruments.

In addition to Schetter, Corfman is director of Gibsonburg High School Band and Olenik is director of bands at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Bentley is a music teacher and Switzer is in the process of becoming a band director.

“He attends Ohio Northern (University) and is doing his student teaching now. But when he’s finished he will become a band director,” Bentley said.

Lawless, who taught special needs high school students before retiring from Fostoria City Schools, said her love of music came from her childhood.

“I played several instruments. I played trombone in band as a teenager and in college,” she said, explaining she put music on the shelf to raise a family.

“In ’95, when the community band was forming, I went to one of their concerts and I thought, ‘Hmm, I want to do that.'”

And she did. Using her son’s trombone, Lawless began taking lessons from Schetter to get herself back up to tempo.

“And that’s how I got back into the band,” she said, adding she joined Fostoria Community Band in the summer of 1995 — a few short months after its founding.

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” she said.

Sherer, who used to be in education before following other career pursuits, lives in Green Springs.

“He has a distinct love of the arts,” Schetter said.

The Tuba Family Players perform throughout the year at Fostoria Farmers’ Markets, churches, nursing homes and other venues, so the Friday Night Live series featuring live music and entertainment is a natural fit.

And for those who enjoy or who have not yet been able to attend a holiday performance by the Tuba Family Players, Friday will be the last chance this year.

“This will be our last performance for the season,” Schetter said, adding their next performance will be for the Fostoria Woman’s Club in January.

Each Friday Night Live performance turns the spotlight on two or more artists of different genres.

Others scheduled to perform Friday include acoustic Classic Rock duo Brian Gaietto and Paul Reimer, both of Tiffin; Folk/Americana singer/songwriter Chris Castle of Norwalk; and Rock duo Nathan Santos of Tiffin and Jimi Goare of Lima.

Tickets are $10 and available by contacting The Ritz Theatre Box Office at 419-448-8544 or online at www.ritztheatre.org.

Tong’s Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing are sponsors of the Friday Night performance. The Ohio Arts Council also helped with funding with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.