Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested and transported to the Wood County Jail after a caller reported a male damaging his daughter’s vehicle at her place of employment on West Jones Road.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation was issued for a parking violation on East North Street.

• A citation for a traffic violation was issued at East Center and South Town streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at 42nd Street and Woodward Avenue and the driver’s license was confiscated.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Town Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A snow blower was reported stolen from a garage on South Union Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked for an officer to try to make contact with a male at a Myers Avenue address to find out where an ex-girlfriend is staying. The subject said he would contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

• A West Fremont Street resident reported her son was coming back to her house after moving out, banging on doors and begging for money. The complainant was advised of options and the service of a no-trespass order was pending.

• An officer attended to a vehicle with a wheel problem on North Town Street. A tow truck was summoned.

• An Independence Avenue caller reported he thinks someone was “messing with” his truck.

Tuesday:

• An Independence Avenue caller reported a disturbance. A female was taken to the hospital.

• A welfare check was done on a female at a West Fourth Street address. The female was fine.

• A caller reported a suspicious person with a flashlight near North Caples and McDougal streets. No signs of entry were found and the building was found to be secure.

• An officer attended to a female at an East Lytle Street address.

• Officers attended to a suspicious vehicle at a West Fourth Street address. The vehicle belonged to a manager working late.

• A Columbus Avenue caller asked to speak to an officer about a possible civil protection order. The complainant was advised of options.

• A Myers Avenue caller asked to speak to an officer regarding a female threatening him.

• A Wall Street caller reported a disturbance. A female was warned for disorderly conduct; she was reported to be leaving later and giving up residency.

• A caller asked for an officer to stand by at a South Union Street address. The caller reported a suspicious truck with South Carolina plates at the address. A male driver of the truck said he was there to change locks. The caller said no one should be at the address. Officers spoke to a neighbor on West Fourth Street. A miscommunication between family members was discovered.

• A female at McDougal Street and Anderson Avenue was advised of an arrest warrant for a subject.

• Seneca County Humane Society asked for standby while checking on a dog at a West Town Street address.

• Property was returned to a female at a North Main Street address on a follow-up stop.

• A caller from a North Countyline Street business said a male at the employees/’ entrance was told he would have to use the front door to enter. The male then entered, took something from the island and drove east on Jones Road in a vehicle with out-of-state plates. An officer issued a BOLO and distributed an email.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol advised of a disabled vehicle near West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7. A deputy did not see a vehicle.