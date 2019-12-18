MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Wearing a Santa hat, Michael Thompson, 5, closes his eyes as he sleds down the hill at Gray Park Tuesday afternoon. Thompson and his family took advantage of the snow day and spent some time enjoying the snow at the park, sledding down the hill, building snowmen and throwing snowballs. Monday evening and Tuesday morning snowfalls created hazardous road conditions and closed several local schools. However, as the day continued, the snow ceased, temperatures rose and the sun came out, allowing for area youngsters to get out and have some snow day fun. According to the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny with a high near 25. Temperatures will gradually increase to the lower 40s by the beginning of Christmas break with partly sunny skies.