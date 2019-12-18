Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• A male was taken to the Seneca County Jail after a Sycamore Street caller reported a male and female arguing.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation for assured clear distance ahead was to be completed following a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Findlay and West Fourth street.

Monday:

• A warning for entering the wrong way into a parking lot was issued on H.L. Ford Drive.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Countyline Street.

• A warning for a stop-sign violation was issued at South Poplar Street and Atha Avenue.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• In a 911 call from a North Main Street address, a female was crying and yelling at someone in the background. The female and a juvenile were taken to the station and then to a Columbus Avenue address.

• A caller from Lynn Street reported he received a scam call stating his social security number had been compromised and more than $200,000 was attached to his number involving drug money.

• An officer transported a subject to the Seneca County Jail.

• Two subjects were brought in from court on committal.

• An officer transported three males to the Seneca County Jail.

• A demolition crew at a Grant Street address advised that two apparently abandoned vehicles need to be moved. Contact could not be made with the vehicles’ owners.

• The court brought down two subjects being held on bond.

• The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer requested that an officer attempt to contact a female at a Stadium Drive address to have her call. Contact could not be made.

• A caller reported a vehicle at a North Union Street address has not been moved in two months. An officer was unable to contact the owner. The street was marked and would be checked in 48 hours.

• A North Countyline Street resident at the station said a subject was committing harassment. The complainant was advised of options and a male was served with a no-trespass order.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported her roommate and her boyfriend are having a loud argument. The male left prior to an officer’s arrival. An officer advised the noise be lowered.

Monday:

• An officer attended to an unoccupied vehicle on Lakeview Drive. The vehicle drove off while the officer was seeking a driver.

• A caller asked for a welfare check at a Leonard Street address, saying she received text messages regarding possible self-harm.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on a juvenile at a McLean Street address. A guardian was advised to call the station when the juvenile returns home from school. An officer later spoke to the juvenile, who showed no signs of self-harm.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• A citation for failure to control was issued after a one-vehicle accident at North County Road 25 and West Township Road 84.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Deputies went to a North Nickie Lane address after an order from Seneca County Probate Court to take a subject to the Fostoria hospital emergency room. After no answer at the door with the family at the scene, unsuccessful attempts were made to go through the garage. A decision not to force entry was made in case the subject was not inside. No contact was made.

• An alarm was reported as activated at a North Nickie Lane address. Everything was found to be secure and contact could not be made with the homeowner.

• Appraisal papers were served at an address on the 110000 block of West Ohio 18.

• Appraisal papers were served at an address on the 8000 block of North Ohio 590.

• A caller asked for a welfare check on her brother at a North Nickle Lane address. She said he is angry and not answering the door. She said the family would be contacting a judge.

• A deputy attended to a vehicle at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66. The driver had called a towing service.

• The Ohio Department of Transportation advised of a vehicle in a ditch at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66. A deputy said someone had apparently gotten the vehicle out.

Monday:

• A female from the 3000 block of West Ohio 12 reported receiving death threats.

• A deputy was dispatched to an address on the 8000 block of West County Road 28 regarding photos posted on social media.