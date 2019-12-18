TIFFIN — In an effort to continue to improve accessibility and transparency, the Seneca County Board of Commissioners is launching a series of events entitled “Coffee with a Commissioner.”

Starting this month and periodically throughout next year, one of the commissioners will take about an hour to share coffee and conversation with constituents across the county at several different sessions. During these sessions, there will be a short presentation and a chance for attendees to ask questions.

The first session is to be hosted by Jess Wirth and Bailiwicks Coffee Company, 62 S Washington St., featuring Commissioner Shayne Thomas. The event is to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. It is expected to last about an hour.

Future events will also be hosted by Bailiwicks but will be located in areas across the county. Bailiwicks coffee will be available at those events on location. The locations and dates for future sessions will be announced soon.