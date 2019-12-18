By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council heard first readings Tuesday of two ordinances that would enable the city to join the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s Electricity Aggregation Program.

The premise of an aggregational program is for a larger group to receive a lower rate for a service than individuals would on their own.

Fostoria citizens, who have had an aggregational gas rate for several years, voted in November to allow the city to pursue its first endeavor into aggregational electricity.

The arrangement does allow for city residents to opt out of the program if they choose.

The ordinances heard by council would allow the city to join NOPEC’s program and follow a plan of operation and governance in 2020.

Ordinances typically require three readings prior to being passed or turned down.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said after the meeting that research done by city representatives indicate that the NOPEC aggregational plan would result in lowered rates in Fostoria. City residents presently receive electrical service from American Electric Power.

“We actually met with various electric aggregator companies and talked to at least 10 of them,” Hellman said. “Then we came back to NOPEC, which we thought would be a good decision because we already have them with the gas aggregation, and not to confuse the issue we would keep them and retain the electric aggregation.

“There was a lot of data collected. But it just came back to since we already use it for one, it just makes sense to continue with the second piece of it.”

Hellman said public hearings on the aggregational electricity plan are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m., and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Jan. 8 at the municipal building.

After third readings, council passed ordinances Tuesday night to amend the traffic-control map and the financial recovery plan and to establish permanent appropriations for the 2020 fiscal year.

Passed after first readings were ordinances authorizing an advance to the General Capital Fund and making appropriations from the General, Street Maintenance and Repair, Dare, Infrastructure Capital Improvement and Storm Water funds.

First readings were given to measures that would amend three sections of the city’s codified ordinances and a resolution to update the Investment by Depository Policy.

Also Tuesday night:

• Council committee members were retained for the new year;

• Following the recommendation of Mayor Eric Keckler, council approved a four-year appointment of Penny Justice to Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees, beginning Jan. 1;

• Dressed as Santa Claus, council member Greg Cassidy said he was bringing gifts of hope, charity and pride to the city for the new year;

• Brian Ezyk, vice president of landfills for Sunny Farms Landfill owner Tunnel Hill Partners, said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency this week found the local facility in general compliance in advance of this week’s Seneca County Board of Health meeting regarding licensure for 2020;

• West North Street resident Carl Flinders addressed council about a zoning issue he said he has been involved in for a year;

• Keckler said Fostoria City Schools first- through sixth-graders would be seeking local and Seneca County recognition by writing essays pursuant to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20;

• Council member Brian Shaver said the finance committee would next meet at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the municipal building;

• Citizen Paul Allison thanked the Law and Ordinances Committee for the attention it has given to public records;

• Council President Steve Kauffman said the Fostoria High School pep band, under his direction, will play at the Jan. 11 Bowling Green State University home women’s basketball game against Akron.