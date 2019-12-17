Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• A private-property accident was reported in an East Lytle Street parking lot.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant and evidence was collected at a West Lytle Street address. A relay with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was executed in Arcadia.

• A male was arrested on a warrant at an East Crocker Street address. An officer executed a relay with Tiffin police in Bascom.

citations

Sunday:

• A warning for a headlight violation was issued at North Wood and West North streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Buckley Street and Eastern Avenue.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Poplar and East Jackson streets.

• A warning for speeding was issued on North Main Street.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A Myers Avenue male reported his ex-girlfriend was assaulting him at his residence. The female was asked to leave for the day but was deemed unfit to take the children for the day. The male was advised of his options and declined to press charges.

• A welfare check was requested at a James Marie Court address, where a male’s mother was not answering the door. The report was canceled when the male got a phone call from his mother.

• A Thomas Street resident reported receiving a suspicious piece of mail. It turned out to be a picture of a band member from a concert he had attended.

• A female requested standby as she retrieved property from a Buckley Street address.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Park Avenue address.

• A callback on a 911 call resulted in a male saying he did not call and everything was fine.

• A caller reported a disturbance at a North Main Street address. A female was warned for disorderly conduct.

• After no answer on a 911 callback, everything was found to be fine after a disagreement between a male and a female at South Wood and West Crocker streets.

Sunday:

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a West Lytle Street address.

• An officer transported a female to the Seneca County Jail.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a South Union Street address.

• A female was taken to the police department after a disturbance was reported at a Perrysburg Road address.

• Two males were transported from the Jackson Street impound to an East Crocker Street address.

• A follow-up on a complaint about a dog was made at an East Crocker Street address. The owner was advised he has an hour to pick up his dog or he would be cited.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Crocker Street address. The altercation was settled.

• A caller asked to speak to an officer regarding telephone harassment.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Perry Street address. The officer also removed and confiscated the license plates.

Seneca County

accidents

Monday:

• A deputy attended to an accident in which a vehicle hit a tree at West County Road 6 and Ohio 587.

citations

Monday:

• Two warnings for speeding were issued at South Ohio 587 and West County Road 18.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A wallet found at South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224 was retrieved by its owner at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.