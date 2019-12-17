Judge Jay A. Meyer, the Seneca County Juvenile Court, and the Seneca County Youth Center announced Monday the introduction of Time to Invest, the Court’s newest program developed to better serve youth and their families in our community.

TTI is an extended day treatment program designed to address the criminogenic needs of youth by efficiently and impactfully improving their educational, vocational, therapeutic and socialization deficiencies, all the while keeping families involved so long-term positive changes can be made, according to a press release.

TTI comes on the heels of several studies indicating that academic support, coupled with counseling, workforce development, case management, mentoring, and family interventions are more successful in preventing recidivism and developing a path to success for youth than incarceration, the release states.

As such, TTI participants will receive individualized behavioral health services, cognitive behavioral therapy concentrating on changing the criminogenic thinking of youthful offenders, vocational training, and opportunities for workforce development and independent living. Youth will also be required to participate in service-learning community service programs.

TTI provides an opportunity for low-risk youth to avoid incarceration by reporting to the Seneca County Youth Center for six hours daily during which time they receive intensive services not likely available to them at their home schools, the release states. TTI participants also have access to academic support to help them make up academic credit deficiencies and return to school ahead.

TTI services and program goals are individually designed for each participant, and each participant’s progress in the program will be closely monitored to assist in achieving those goals, the release states. Once the participant achieves his or her goals, the TTI team will help the student transition back into school.

Ben Yourkvitch, director of the Seneca County Youth Center, notes that TTI’s primary objective is to “protect society and rehabilitate the children in our care. As we sought a better way to serve our community and youth, it became clear that a combination of education and accountability was our way forward,” the release states.

According to the release, Yourkvitch, TTI’s holistic focus on mental health, education (including credit recovery), community service, and proper socialization is the key to the program’s success.

Judge Meyer expressed his excitement and pride for the TTI Program.

“TTI is exactly what we need to hold our low-risk youth accountable for their actions, while at the same time catching them up academically and introducing them to many of the life and vocational skills they will need to be successful adults. I am so proud of the Court and Youth Center’s partnerships with local schools and service agencies to provide this very unique program to our youth and their families. I am excited to see the long-term positive impact this program will have on our community,” the judge said in the release.

To learning more about the Seneca County Juvenile Court and the Time to Invest Program, visit its website at http://www.senecajpcourt.com.