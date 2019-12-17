Buffalo Bills’ safety Micah Hyde delivers some punishing tackles on the field.

Now he is tackling obstacles such as financial hardships that could hold back Fostoria youth.

Hyde, president of the IMagINe for Youth Foundation, is partnering with the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, Inc. to establish the IMagINe for Youth Foundation Endowment Fund as a new component fund of the GFCF.

By establishing an endowment fund at the Foundation, nonprofit organizations are relieved of the administrative burdens and costs associated with holding their own endowment fund, while receiving a steady stream of income for operations, programming or other organizational needs, a news release from the GFCF states.

Because this is an endowed fund, the principal of the fund will remain untouched in perpetuity, while a percentage of the annual earnings will be available to support future operating, program and/or capital needs of the IMagINe for Youth Foundation.

“Being able to create an endowment locally allows us to not only help the local community grow, but also help IMagINe for Youth live out our mission well into the future of supporting children who face financial hardships reach their potential by providing the necessary resources, supplies and equipment to allow them to excel athletically and academically,” Hyde said in the release.

A 2009 Fostoria High School graduate and football stand-out, Hyde continued his football career at the University of Iowa. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and is currently a safety for the Buffalo Bills. Locally, Hyde has held the Micah Hyde Football Camp the last three years at no charge to area youth.

“We’re honored that the IMagINe for Youth Foundation has established this new fund through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation. We appreciate donors with the foresight to contribute to this type of fund, which provides a permanent resource to improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Michele Cochran, executive director of GFCF.

“The Fostoria community is proud of Micah and all of his accomplishments, both on and off the football field. The establishment of this endowment fund is just another example of Micah’s passion to help underserved youth have opportunities to participate in athletics,” she said.

“The IMagINe for Youth Foundation is extremely grateful and appreciative that we are able to partner with the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation in establishing this endowment,” Hyde said.

Additional contributions may be directed to the IMagINe for Youth Endowment Fund at any time through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation office at 342 Perry St., PO Box 684, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

With the addition of the IMagINe for Youth Foundation Endowment Fund, the GFCF is now made up of 25 component funds of various types — all pooled for greater investment earnings potential.

On the net:

See http://www.imagineforyouth.org.

Follow the IMagINe For Youth Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

More info at http://www.micahhyde.com.