Seneca County General Health District board will meet this week to decide the fate of Sunny Farms’ 2020 licensing.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Franks Hall Tiffin Auditorium, 32 S. Sandusky St,, on the campus of Tiffin University.

“We just didn’t think our facility could hold all the people who might come,” Beth Schweitzer, health commissioner, said. “We just didn’t want people to have to stand out in the hall (of the Health District offices).”

The landfill has again come under fire as it seeks an operator’s license for 2020 from the Seneca County Board of Health, only four months after the landfill received its license for 2019.

Public outcry over odor emissions led to the delay in the license renewal for 2019, which came in August after agreement was reached on a consent order between the landfill’s owner, Connecticut-based Tunnel Hill Partners, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

As part of the consent order, Sunny Farms agreed to pay $1.71 million in civil penalties to resolve alleged past violations of water pollution, solid waste and air pollution laws. The landfill also agreed to pay an additional $2.01 million for underreported and mischaracterized fees associated with waste entering landfill facilities.

With the landfill’s license up for renewal for the coming year, the facility remains under some scrutiny, according to materials provided by Schweitzer from a recent board meeting. While the landfill has sunk a great amount of money into improvements to remedy hydrogen sulfide odors, Sunny Farms has been exceeding safe limits in its release of sulphur dioxide, another unhealthy gas.

At a recent Fostoria City Council meeting, Fostoria resident Nate Heiser, a representative of a local environmental group, asked the health board to put conditions on its next license.

“Sulfur dioxide is not healthy to human life, not healthy to plants and not healthy to vegetation,” Heiser said.

Information distributed by the landfill says the facility has met all conditions mandated in the consent order and is addressing the sulphur dioxide issues in accordance with the order, including the implementation of additional control measures.

“Given the substantial changes we have made, the enhanced performance of our operations and because we are operating in full compliance with these procedures, no further operating conditions are warranted,” the landfill information says.

On Nov. 5, Ben Nutter, director of community relations for Sunny Farms Landfill, spoke to Fostoria City Council regarding the release of sulfur dioxide from the facility as the main source of the odors, hydrogen sulfide, is reduced.

According to a sulfur dioxide fact sheet Nutter provided, the federal and state EPAs have determined the area meets the one-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards for sulfur dioxide.

The fact sheet also says Sunny Farms “has agreed to install new technology that will reduce (sulfur dioxide) reading emissions by more the 98% from the current emission rates.”